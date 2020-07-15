Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Reconnect During Socially Distanced 'RHONY Reunion'

Bethenny Frankel announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City in August 2019

Andy Cohen shared a photo of himself hanging out with former The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday, writing on his Instagram, "This #RHONY Reunion was short on drama, but lots of laughs."

In the shot, the two appear to be following social distancing guidelines as they sit six feet apart on a wooden bench. Wearing a striped bikini, Frankel, 49, smiles for the camera as Cohen, 52, snaps the selfie.

"Did she mention it all," one fan asked in the comments section, to which Cohen replied, "SHE MENTIONED IT ALL!"

The casual reunion comes almost a year after Frankel — who was a founding member of RHONY when it began in 2008 — announced that she was leaving the Bravo reality show for a second time.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” said Frankel, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy, told PEOPLE in a statement in August.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

In September, Cohen spoke about the Skinnygirl mogul's departure on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, noting that Frankel had previously left the show after season 3 and returned in season 7.

"We were so lucky to have these last seasons with her on it. And it was just so fun to have her back and she brought so much to the show that I just am living in the gratitude of her second return," he said at the time.

“I will hopefully live in the gratitude of her third return, because we are much like the mob — you can’t get out,” Cohen continued. “I do hope and think that she will come back sometime.”