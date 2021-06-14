Andrew W.K. Shows Off Gold Band in Cozy Post for Love Kat Dennings' 35th Birthday

The Dollface star has also been wearing what appears to be an additional band along with her engagement ring

Andrew W.K. is wishing Kat Dennings a very happy birthday - while showing off an eye-catching piece of jewelry.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @katdenningsss!!!" W.K. 42, captioned a cozy Instagram photo of the couple, in which a gold band is prominently on display on his ring finger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love you so much," commented Dennings, who turned 35 on Sunday. The Dollface star also reposted the photo on her own Instagram account, calling W.K. "the real [gift]" in her caption.

The Sunday snap wasn't the first time W.K. appeared to flash the golden band.

Since announcing their engagement last month, the actress and the artist have been spotted on social media wearing additional rings on their fingers.

On May 23, while posing in front of a pink piano, dressed in all black and wearing dark shades, W.K. shared a photo of himself wearing what looks like the same gold band on his finger.

A week later, Dennings shared a photo of herself snuggling with her cat while showing off her engagement ring which appeared to have some extra sparkle with what looks like an additional diamond band.

On both social posts, fans speculated that the two had already tied the knot.

One Instagram user commented on the singer's piano photo and wrote, "uhm guess he already married kat? ya'll see the ring?" Another commented Denning's post with her cat and directly asking if she was "officially married" while one called out "Wedding band!" on the snap.

Reps for both Dennings and W.K. have not immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In her May engagement post, the actress shared three photos of the happy couple, two of which showed off her massive diamond ring - captioning the series, "Don't mind if I do."

Her fiancé - born Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier - shared the same three photos on his Instagram page, captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.

Days before announcing their engagement, Dennings wished the musician a happy 42nd birthday by posting a photo of the couple kissing.

On May 3, she made their romance Instagram official when she shared two sultry photos of the rocker on Instagram using a heart emoji.

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban after they were introduced to each other by 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. The former couple ultimately called it quits in 2016 after two years together.