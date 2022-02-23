Under the Banner of Heaven is set to debut on FX via Hulu later this year

Andrew Garfield Has to Solve a Big Murder Case in First Under the Banner of Heaven Trailer

Andrew Garfield is putting his detective skills to work in the upcoming Under the Banner of Heaven series.

The new limited series debuting via FX on Hulu is based on author Jon Krakauer's 2003 book of the same name. It follows a devout Mormon detective as his faith is tested when he's tasked with investigating a murder seemingly connected to the church.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! star's character, Detective Pyre, is an elder member of the Utah-based Latter Day Saints church. According to a description of the series, Pyre "begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer."

"So far, what we've found isn't pointing outward," Garfield's Pyre says in the show's first teaser trailer. "The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I have only ever heard whispering about."

Adds Pyre, "I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass."

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl also star in the true-crime drama.

Under the Banner of Heaven was first announced in 2011, though it was originally intended to be a film directed by Ron Howard and written by Dustin Lance Black. By June 2021, it was later revealed that it was being turned into a limited series instead.

"After so many years of work, I'm incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen," Black, who is now the show's creator, said in a statement. "Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards."

Gina Balian — the president of original programming at FX — also raved about Black being "the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer's gripping novel" as he joins "an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years."

Balian added, "We are thrilled that David Mackenzie has come aboard as a director and to have Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the Banner of Heaven."