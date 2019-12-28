Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Pays Tribute to Body Double Andrew Dunbar After His Death

Image zoom

Andrew Dunbar, the body double for Alfie Allen‘s Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, has died. He was in his 30’s.

The actor, who was also an extra on the HBO series, died suddenly at home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve. The cause of death has not been revealed.

His friends and coworkers confirmed Dunbar’s death on social media.

“Andrew Dunbar was an actor who was also a stand in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing,” Allen wrote on his Instagram Story Saturday. “To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx.”

Pamela Smyth, the head of crowd makeup at Game of Thrones, said Dunbar was “always professional and mannerly, with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family,” according to multiple reports.

In addition to being the body double for Theon, Dunbar also appeared onscreen as a Stark bannerman and a soldier in the Battle of the Bastards.

His other TV appearances were on Krypton, Line Of Duty, and Derry Girls. He also worked as a Game of Thrones tour guide and as a DJ.