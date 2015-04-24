Andrea Yates' Ex-Husband Says He Doesn't 'Blame Her' for Drowning Their 5 Children

Almost 14 years after Andrea Yates drowned her five children in a bathtub, her ex-husband Rusty Yates is speaking out on the tragedy in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey – and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

On Oprah: Where Are They Now?, Yates reveals that he calls his ex-wife once a month and visits her once a year at the Kerrville, Texas, mental hospital where she resides.

“And what do you say? Have you forgiven her?” Winfrey asks in the interview.

“Yes,” he replies, adding, “Forgiveness kind of implies that I have ever really blamed her. In some sense I’ve never really blamed her because I’ve always blamed her illness.”

Andrea pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her 2002 trial but was sentenced to life in prison. In a 2006 retrial, however, the verdict was overturned, and she was committed to a high-security mental hospital before being moved to a low-security facility in 2007.

I know “that she was a caring, loving mother who would never have otherwise harmed our children in any way, had she not been mentally ill,” Yates says.

Yates’ full interview airs Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Oprah: Where Are They Now on OWN.