Andrea Denver Not Returning to Winter House Season 2 After Getting Into a 'Serious' Relationship

Andrea Denver is following his heart.

In an interview with E! News, the 30-year-old reality star opened up about the second season of Bravo's chilly spinoff, Winter House — and why he won't be a part of it.

"I had other things that I feel need my [attention]," he told the news outlet without identifying his girlfriend. "I think I got back with a person that I really wanted and like I, said it was a really long run to win her back, so I feel like that was more something I wanted to focus on and I prefer to sit back."

"People that matter to me, they are the most important thing and I wanted to give my priority to her," he added.

Denver also shared how "serious" the relationship has become.

"I've been really happy," he said. "We've been happy and we've been traveling around these last few months. We just came back from a beautiful holiday vacation in Hawaii and so I've been really happy."

Not only do the pair have a lot in common, but Denver said they're "really connected in a deep way."

"She models part-time but she does interior design and I'm really proud of her," he continued. "That's also something that I always loved about her because she knows a lot about history, she knows a lot about art and all of that is in my background because it's what I studied back in high school and back in university when I studied communication. So we watch a lot of documentaries together and she's really curious about history."

Denver made his Bravo debut during Winter House's first season, premiering in October 2021. He is also starring in the current season of Summer House.

The Italian model first confirmed his relationship in early February, telling Page Six it's "kind of related to [his] last summer."

"I can't really say much. But yeah, I'm happy," he added. "I got to say that."

Later that month, Denver confirmed he had no plans to appear on Winter House's sophomore run. He said on Morgan's Pop Talks podcast, "No. [Starting] tomorrow, I am going to go to Hawaii to relax for a few days and I am not going to Vermont. I started dating recently and she is a very important person to me."

Denver also confessed there were a few "different reasons" that led to him not returning, though his girlfriend was a big part of that.