Andrea Bordeaux Says She 'Was Fired' from Run the World Series Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Andrea Bordeaux attends STARZ New Series Premiere "Run The World" VIP Screening And Reception at NeueHouse Los Angeles on May 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Andrea Bordeaux will not be returning for season 2 of the Starz comedy Run the World due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on set.

On Friday, the actress — who played character Ella McFair on the show — denied reports that she willingly left her role, instead explaining that she "was fired."

Sharing an image of a Deadline article on Instagram, Bordeaux, 34, said that she left the show after she and the series' studio, Lionsgate Television, could not come to an agreement in regards to COVID-19 protocols (The outlet reported that Lionsgate requires casts and crew working in Zone A on their productions to be fully vaccinated).

"Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution," she wrote. "I was fired."

"My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs," Bordeaux continued.

She added: "What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold. I surrender to that with profound Peace and Joy and I encourage you to do the same."

In her post, Bordeaux also reflected on her role and what it meant getting to portray Ella. "Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true," she wrote.

"I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words," Bordeaux continued, noting, "I have so much love for the cast and crew of 'Run The World' and will miss them. I wish you all the best."

The actress also thanked fans for their support amid her removal from the Starz series, stating that she was "overflowing" with emotions due to their response.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown me Love and support. I am so grateful for all of the kind words, messages, and phone calls," she said. "I'm overflowing and abundant in so many ways and I hope you know that it means the world to me."

Run the World first premiered in May 2021 and was created, written, and executive produced by Leigh Davenport. The series, per The Hollywood Reporter, follows "a loyal group of thirty-something Black women friends living and working in Harlem."

Alongside Bordeaux — whose other TV credits include Dynasty, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Bones — the first season also starred Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid.

A representative for Starz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.