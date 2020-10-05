Andie MacDowell and Daughter Margaret Qualley Set to Star in Netflix's Maid

This will mark the first time the mother-daughter duo has worked together

It's a mother-daughter affair!

Andie MacDowell and her 25-year-old daughter Margaret Qualley are set to star alongside each other in the upcoming Netflix series Maid, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the series follows a single mother (Qualley) who begins housekeeping in order to make ends meet and provide for her family.

MacDowell, 62, will play Paula, a self-proclaimed artist with an active love life who is battling her inner demons.

Maid will also star Love, Simon's Nick Robinson and Dreamgirls' Anika Noni Rose. Qualley's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Margot Robbie will serve as executive producer.

While a release date for Maid has not yet been set, the series began filming earlier this year in Vancouver before the industry-wide production shut-down in March due to COVID-19.

Qualley is the daughter of MacDowell and her first husband Paul Qualley. Though her parents split when she was 5, Qualley spent the first few years of her life living on a ranch in Montana along with her two siblings: Justin, 33, and Rainey, 29.

The young actress earned her first major award nomination at the 2019 Emmys for her performance in the FX show Fosse/Verdon.