"He had no idea how hot he was, and there was something so innocent and pure about him," the former Bachelorette said of her first impression of Nick Viall

Andi Dorfman Says Nick Viall ‘Had No Idea How Hot He Was’ on Her Season of The Bachelorette

Andi Dorfman is looking back on her season of The Bachelorette.

Speaking on Almost Famous, the podcast of fellow Bachelor Nation alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, Dorfman opened up about her initial attraction to Nick Viall, who snagged her first impression rose and would eventually become the Bachelor himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former lawyer took note of Viall's transformation over the years, saying that she found him attractive from the very beginning.

"I liked Nick a lot the very [first night] — like he was well-deserving of that first-impression rose. You have to understand, Nick was not the Nick [he is ] now," Dorfman said. "Like, he was dorky, he was like, a salesforce guy, he did not know how hot he was."

Image zoom Andi Dorfman, Nick Viall Barbara Zanon/ABC/Getty

"He had no idea how hot he was, and there was something so innocent and pure about him," she added. "Everyone thought Nick was hot, like the producers. Nick just didn't know how hot he was."

"He went very quickly from that innocent guy who had no idea how hot he was to knowing he was hot," Dorfman said, noting how much he's gained confidence since her season.

Ultimately, Dorfman gave her final rose to Josh Murray, and Viall appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season before he was the Bachelor.

While Dorfman and Viall have been spotted running together, fueling rumors that they might be dating, a source told PEOPLE earlier this summer that the pair remain just friends.

"Andi and Nick are friends," a source told PEOPLE in June. "She just moved to L.A. so they met up for a run."