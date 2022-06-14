"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed that it's two women," Dorfman said — though she did say she'd be up for watching "two men go at it" in an upcoming season of The Bachelor with two male leads

Andi Dorfman Says She Doesn't 'Love' Having Two Bachelorette Leads: It Feels 'a Little Sexist'

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette will be the first to feature two leads — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey — for the entirety of the season, but former star Andi Dorfman doesn't necessarily think that's a step in the right direction.

"I don't really love the fact that two women have to share the screen," the star of The Bachelorette's 10th season told Entertainment Tonight at the launch party for fellow Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's Cupshe swimsuit line. "I think we've progressed a little further. It's 2022."

"I want to be supportive because it's a franchise that literally put me here right now," she continued, "but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed that it's two women. ... I don't know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don't really love."

That said, Dorfman did muse about a future installment of The Bachelor with two male leads: "I'd like to see two men go at it."

Regardless, Dorfman will still tune into the upcoming season to support Recchia, 26, and Windey, 31.

"I know all these Bachelorette leads and what it takes to be on screen and to hold your own on a show, and production, and cast mates," she told ET. "I have a lot of respect for those people."

The Bachelor's season 19 runner-up Becca Tilley also had qualms about how a joint Bachelorette season might be portrayed — and how it might affect Recchia and Windey's chances at finding love.

"If they do it the right way, and they're not pitted against each other, I'm all for it," Tilley, 33, told ET. "I think they know that's what we're all hoping for. I hope that they both find their love story."

For her part, Fletcher is optimistic about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, noting that having Tilley by her side on her journey through Bachelor Nation was "one of the most incredible things."

"I also just think the banter you have with your best friend makes for incredible TV, so I'm actually very excited about this," Fletcher, 31, told ET.

After being eliminated from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, Recchia and Windey bonded over the empowerment they felt after standing up to Echard, 29, for what they felt were his harmful actions.

In the latest teaser for the upcoming season, the women appeared more than ready to meet their potential future husbands, with Recchia saying, "Bring 'em on!" in the clip set to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

