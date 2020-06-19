"She just moved to L.A. so they met up for a run," a source close to the former Bachelorette tells PEOPLE

Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall Are Just 'Friends': 'She’s Not Focused on Dating Right Now,' Says Source

Bachelor Nation alums Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman were spotted on a run together in Los Angeles this week — but the pair are just "friends," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Andi and Nick are friends," a source close to Dorfman says. "She just moved to L.A. so they met up for a run."

"There is nothing more to report on here," the source adds. "She’s not focused on dating right now, she’s focused on starting a business."

Reps for Viall and Dorfman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While there's no word yet on what the former Bachelorette's new business is, Dorfman, 33, has been active in the health and fitness space, and has her own line of athletic apparel.

It's not the first time that Dorfman has hit the pavement with a fellow Bachelor Nation star.

"She’s bad a⁠—! Mad props to Andi!" Cameron wrote on Twitter after the race. "She worked hard and getting under 4 hours is a major accomplishment. So proud of her."

On Tuesday, Dorfman bid adieu to New York City with a photo of herself at the airport shared on Instagram as she headed across the country to the West Coast.

"With a mix of emotions I say, 'Farewell NYC!' The time has come to say goodbye and trust the magic of new beginnings," she wrote in the caption for the photo, in which she is surrounded by suitcases.

"5 years ago, I left my home, packed two suitcases and bought a one-way ticket to NYC. Having no clue what to expect, I will never forget walking off the plane, smelling that New York air and smiling with excitement about what awaited me."

"Today, I do the same," the former reality star continued. "Leaving what was my home, two suitcases in tow and with another one-way ticket, this time headed west. And though once again, I find myself uncertain of what lies ahead, I also look forward to smelling that California air and smiling with that same excitement."

"NYC, I love you. I will forever be indebted to you and your magical city. You gave me shelter from my own storm. You breathed life back into me. You were the setting for so many incredible milestones. My rock, my roll, my place of reinvention," Dorfman concluded. "An incredible chapter of my life. Now, I turn the page and know ... that the rest is still unwritten. 🙏🏻 ✈️ 🌴"