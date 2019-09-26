Former Bachelorette Star Andi Dorfman Can’t Say Three Nice Things About Ex Josh Murray: 'No'

Andi Dorfman appears to have nothing good to say about ex-fiancé Josh Murray.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer who wanted to know if the former Bachelorette star could “say three nice things about Josh.”

“No,” she replied, laughing.

Later in the show, Dorfman, 32, played a round of “Accept Their Rose or Totally Oppose,” where she revealed which celebrities and Bachelor stars she would accept a rose from. The reality star said yes to newly-named Bachelor Peter Weber, Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson and franchise host Chris Harrison, as well as actors Michael B. Jordan and Shia LaBeouf.

Dorfman also said she would “decline” a rose from Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann, John Paul Jones and her ex, Nick Viall.

When asked for her opinion on who the “biggest douche in Bachelor history” is, Dorfman cheekily responded, “anything that starts with a J” — referring to both Murray and controversial former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis.

Murray and Dorfman split in 2015 after they got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette. The reality star previously wrote a tell-all memoir about her relationship with Murray and her time on the ABC dating show.

In January, Murray, 35, came under fire after he posted an Instagram photo of his ex-fiancée with a devil emoji superimposed over her face.

After backlash from fans, Murray apologized and deleted the post, saying, “I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous but apparently, it wasn’t very humorous. I guess I’m not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way but everybody takes it so seriously and that’s my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk.”

“I was disgusted with myself for what I put up with,” Dorfman said in an interview with PEOPLE in 2016. “I was a strong, independent woman and I allowed [Josh] to be [emotionally abusive]. Now, I know I don’t want someone jealous or controlling. I know what won’t make me happy in [the future].”

“We all have red flags in our relationships that we don’t see,” she said at the time. “Looking back and seeing those red flags was very cathartic for me. I realized our relationship wasn’t the highlight of my life like I thought it was. So I took it off the pedestal and realized all was not lost.”