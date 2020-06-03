Happy Birthday Anderson Cooper! 13 Throwbacks of the News Anchor and New Father

Cooper began his career in journalism in part because of his father's premature death at age 50 in 1978 and his brother Carter's death by suicide in 1988.

His mother told New York Magazine, "These are the two events that affected him at gut level. Later, when he became a reporter, it enabled him to do this with compassion and maturity way beyond his years. I’ve always thought that TV is like an X-ray. And when you see Anderson on TV, what you see is what you get. He really is like that."

On April 30, 2020, Cooper announced that he welcomed a baby boy, Wyatt Morgan.

"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten," Cooper said when he announced the birth on Anderson Cooper 360°. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was."