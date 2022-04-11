Anderson Cooper Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID: 'Thankfully the Kids Are Negative'

The longtime CNN anchor also said on Instagram that he hopes "to get back to work soon"

Anderson Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

The longtime CNN anchor, 54, revealed his diagnosis in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday alongside a selfie he took in bed.

"Just tested positive for Covid. Thankfully the kids are negative," he wrote, referencing his two sons, Wyatt Morgan, 23 months, and 8-week-old Sebastian Luke.

"Hope to get back to work soon," he added in his post.

At this time, it is unclear how long Cooper will be out of work and if he plans on working from home.

A rep for Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cooper's positive COVID diagnosis comes two months after the Anderson Cooper 360 host announced that he welcomed Sebastian on his show in February, sharing a photo of Wyatt and saying, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper said. "He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed that both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani. "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa,' " he said. "We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

At the time, Cooper also announced he would be taking the next couple of weeks off to focus on his family, and enjoy spending time with his two sons: "I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days."

At the end of February, Cooper appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan and discussed how there's "nothing better" than spending time with his two kids on paternity leave.

"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," he explained to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."

