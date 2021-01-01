"I didn't want to explode in front of 50 Cent!" Anderson Cooper said at one point before hilariously retching on air

Anderson Cooper Was All of Us with His Hilarious Reactions as He Took Shots to Bid 2020 Farewell

Anderson Cooper is saying goodbye to 2020 — but maybe not in the least painful way.

The CNN anchor, 53, took shots on live television Thursday night as he celebrated New Year's Eve alongside his friend and fellow television personality Andy Cohen, and his reactions got more hilarious the later into the night they went.

"I have not had a shot since, I think, the last time we were here," Cooper told Cohen, 52, before their first drink, after which he pursed his lips and coughed in seemingly slight discomfort, though he otherwise held it together.

"You're getting better at it! I would argue that you're getting better at it," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host told his pal.

"It burns ... it just burns," Cooper said at one point. "It's the after-effects."

In a series of videos shared by Twitter user CJ Fogler, Cooper made what Fogler called "bird noises" after their second shot, throwing his head back and appearing to inhale deeply.

The guys then took another shot with Stephen Colbert, who joined them via a video call from his home, and Cooper didn't hold back his distaste, shaking his head vigorously and eventually putting his forehead in one hand as Cohen laughed.

Neither Cooper nor the Bravo star "could handle" one of their next drinks, as described by Fogler — but after another shot that they took with 50 Cent on the line, the Anderson Cooper 360° host did manage to keep a straight face until the rapper was gone.

"I didn't want to explode in front of 50 Cent!" he said after hilariously retching and hitting himself in the head with an inflatable as soon as 50 Cent, 45, was off the line. "I was trying to seem cool in front of him!"

Image zoom Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper | Credit: CNN

Thursday night was definitely a departure from regular life as of late for Cooper, who became a dad last year to son Wyatt.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce last month, the television journalist spoke with host Bruce Bozzi about life as a new dad. Cooper welcomed his first child via surrogate on April 27, and co-parents the baby boy with his former partner Benjamin Maisani.

"I don't think I would have made the decision if I didn't feel I was really ready, and I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. I wish I had done it sooner," he said. "I've been able to spend whole days, all my time with him really, during this pandemic. It's been amazing."