Anderson Cooper will serve as the guest host of Jeopardy! from April 19 to April 30

Anderson Cooper Says He's 'Actually Kind of Nervous' About Guest-Hosting Jeopardy! in First Look

Anderson Cooper is ready to make his Jeopardy! guest-hosting debut!

As Aaron Rodgers' stint as a guest host on the televised game show came to an end this week, Jeopardy!'s official Twitter account shared a sneak peek at Cooper's episodes, which will begin airing Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the short clip, the CNN anchor, 53, started off by noting that he's no stranger to the show. "In high school I became a Jeopardy! fan, I'm a two-time Celebrity Jeopardy! champ and this week, I'll be the newest Jeopardy! guest host," he said of his credentials.

However, despite all of his experience, Cooper admitted he was "actually kind of nervous."

Throughout his two weeks on the show, Cooper will also be raising money for Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, an organization that helps residents of Haiti's Artibonite Valley get the medical care they need.

Jeopardy! previously announced that several stars will join the show as guest hosts after series champion Ken Jennings stepped in as the first guest host for six weeks, followed by Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards after Alex Trebek's death in November.

Katie Couric took over as the first in the roster of celebrity guest hosts, which has been rotating every two weeks before a full-time host is announced. After Cooper's stint is over, other celebrities, including Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik, will take on the role.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeopardy! Contestant Asks Aaron Rodgers 'Who Wanted to Kick That Field Goal?' in Joke About NFC Championship

Shortly after it was announced that Cooper would be joining the rotation of interim hosts, the Anderson Cooper 360° host reflected on some of his most memorable moments on the show.

"I've been on four times, so I got to meet Alex, which was such a thrill because I'm such a Jeopardy! fan," he said during a February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Wanting to make a good impression, Cooper said he "went online and did all this research" the night before his first appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! — which he ended up winning.

"I panicked the night before because I realized I need to know all this stuff," he explained. "And I read all these blogs from former Jeopardy! champions about buzzer theory, and some sort of game theory."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

SMA POLL; sexiest zaddy Anderson Cooper | Credit: Getty

Unfortunately, things didn't end up going as well for his next appearance, when he went up against Cheech Marin from the comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

"I got so thrilled to win the first time, and it was all for charity. When I went on the second time, I was against Cheech Marin from Cheech & Chong," Cooper recalled. "And I got really cocky because I was like, I mean, come on, Cheech Marin ... He's been smoking a lot. The synapses can't be really sharp."

However, that wasn't the case. "[He] destroyed me," Cooper admitted. "He's so fast on the buzzer and he's so smart! He knows everything."