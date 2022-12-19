Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Friendship Timeline

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are friendship goals.

The duo first connected when their mutual pals tried to set them up on a blind date in the early 1990s. However, the date never happened, as Cooper called it off after speaking to Cohen on the phone. Luckily, they reconnected a few years later on vacation and became close friends.

In the years since, Cooper and Cohen have supported each other through major life events, including the death of Cooper's mother Gloria Vanderbilt and the births of their respective children. The duo also appear together on TV often — Cooper has been a guest on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen multiple times, and the pair have been hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast since 2017.

Though the two have been known to poke jokes at one another, Cohen had some sweet words for Cooper shortly after he welcomed his first son, Wyatt. During an episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show, Cohen admitted that Cooper's baby announcement "had me in a puddle of tears" as "you really have to jump through a lot of hoops to have a baby as a gay man."

"He went through a lot, and I'm just so happy that his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy. I've already seen Anderson light up and open up in new ways," the Bravo star added.

From going on tour together to becoming "playground dads," here's everything to know about Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's friendship.

Late 1990s: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen get set up on a blind date by friends

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

During a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show, Cooper and Cohen shared that they first met when friends tried to set them up on a blind date. At the time, Cooper was a reporter at ABC and Cohen was working for CBS.

"We had a phone call to set up the date, and I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen," Cooper shared with host Jimmy Fallon. "He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me."

"I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited!" Cohen exclaimed. Cooper ended up canceling the date.

Early 2000s: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen start vacationing with the same group of friends

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The friends shared in a 2017 interview with the New York Times that they both knew businessman Barry Diller and began vacationing with him and his friends. "We wound up in this group that would travel together, [Diller] and his friends," Cohen said. Some of the friends they traveled with included Diller's wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and the late talent manager Sandy Gallin.

"I remember going up some waterway in a slow-moving boat, talking to you, sort of entranced. Andy, even before he was on TV, was the life of the party," Cooper added.

"Then we would have dinner occasionally, or be at the same party. We went to Croatia in 2005. I was at Bravo then," Cohen continued.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cohen explained, "Really the way we became friends is he and I have been around the world and back together. We've really been around the world together."

September 12, 2010: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen sit front row at a DVF show

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

The duo turned out to support their friend von Furstenberg for her Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. They were seated next to Sarah Jessica Parker in the front row at the event, which marked one of their first public outings as friends.

December 12, 2010: Anderson Cooper appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Cooper made his first appearance on Cohen's Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2010, alongside NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cooper and Leakes had previously spoken about how much they liked the other in various media appearances, but the WWHL episode was the first time they'd met in person.

July 15, 2014: Anderson Cooper appears on WWHL with Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa

Cohen brought his friend back on the show again in 2014, along with Kelly Ripa. Cooper and Ripa played a game where they tried to see who could fluster the other one first. Ripa won almost immediately by asking Cooper "Are you circumcised?"

"You've flustered me!" he conceded after just a few seconds, to Ripa and Cohen's delight.

November 14, 2014: Anderson Cooper interviews Andy Cohen live to promote The Andy Cohen Diaries

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

When Cohen's second book was released, he asked Cooper to do an interview with him at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

The two bantered back and forth, with Cooper telling the audience, "It's a little weird because he was trying to make out with me right before we came out here."

"It was a wonderful night. We have really nice chemistry. … It isn't good enough to date, but we've got great chemistry," Cohen later shared with the Atlanta Jewish Times.

March 21, 2015: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's AC2 tour kicks off in Boston

Tim Mosenfelder for AC2/Getty

Not long after their 92nd St Y appearance, Cooper and Cohen were encouraged to do similar shows around the country.

"My agent was in the crowd [at the 92nd St Y interview], and she was like, 'You guys should take this on the road,' " Cooper shared in a New York Times interview.

Cohen added, "We looked at each other, and, immediately, were like, 'Oh, my God, we can travel the country together.' "

They started the AC2 tour in Boston, as they revealed on WWHL, and have since traveled to 50 different cities.

July 5, 2017: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen vacation in Bora Bora together

The duo vacationed together in Bora Bora in 2017. Cohen posted a picture of himself and Cooper with the caption, "Caught a silver fox swimming by a deserted island!" In it, both men are wearing long-sleeve O'Neill rash guards and Cohen sports a colorful pair of swim trunks.

December 31, 2017: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast together for the first time

Jeremy Freeman/CNN

In October 2017, it was announced that Cohen would be joining Cooper to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast. The decision was made after CNN elected to cut ties with Kathy Griffin. Ahead of the night, Cooper and Cohen spoke to PEOPLE about what viewers could expect from the broadcast.

"Andy is who is he and he's kind of the life of the party wherever he goes," Cooper said. "And I think it's going to reflect our friendship and the comfort we have with each other and the dynamic of our relationship. We're as curious to see where it goes and what happens! We're both eager and excited about it."

December 16, 2018: Andy Cohen reveals he and Anderson Cooper have hooked up with the same partner

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

During one of Cooper's appearances on WWHL, Cohen dropped some major gossip. When asked by RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey to reveal the one thing that people didn't know about the two of them, Cohen shared that he and Cooper have hooked up with the same man.

Cooper responded, "I don't know even know if that's true," to which Cohen said, "It's true. It's true. We just found this out a few weeks ago."

December 28, 2018: Anderson Cooper sends well wishes to dad-to-be Andy Cohen

During a December 2018 episode of WWHL, Cohen revealed that he was going to be a father. Plenty of his famous friends sent well wishes to the host, including Cooper.

"I'm so excited for Andy, he is going to be a great dad!" the CNN anchor told PEOPLE. "And I'm so glad he finally announced it, so I can pepper him with questions on New Year's Eve!"

February 27, 2019: Anderson Cooper spends some time with Andy Cohen's newborn son

Shortly after the birth of Cohen's son, Benjamin Allen, the new dad shared a sweet snap of his newborn laying in his crib while Cooper looked on. He wrote in the caption, "Uncle Anderson got an exclusive …"

June 17, 2019: Andy Cohen pays tribute to Anderson Cooper's mother Gloria Vanderbilt

After Vanderbilt's death at 95 years old, Cohen posted a thoughtful tribute to her on Instagram. "Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life filled with incredible peaks and impossible obstacles. Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor," he wrote in the caption. "In fact, Anderson's iconic and infectious giggle comes from his mom. Sending Anderson all my love, and may she Rest In Peace."

A few days later, he shared a sweet anecdote about Cooper and Vanderbilt. "I think how sweet — every time I saw her with Anderson, he always held her hand, which really touched me," he told PEOPLE.

April 30, 2020: Anderson Cooper welcomes a son and Andy Cohen congratulates him

On April 27, 2020, Cooper welcomed his son, Wyatt Cooper. He shared the news on a broadcast of Anderson Cooper 360° and on Instagram, posting a sweet picture of himself and Wyatt.

Plenty of loved ones posted messages of congratulations to the new dad, including Cohen. The Bravo host shared a picture of Cooper and his newborn with a short and sweet caption: "'New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

June 22, 2020: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's sons meet for the first time

Andy Cohen and son Ben (L); Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt. Watch What Happens Live

Cooper and Cohen celebrated Father's Day by introducing their sons to one another during a virtual episode of WWHL.

"I thought it would be fun if they met right now," Cohen said. "Look, that's gonna be your good buddy Wyatt," the Bravo host told his son Benjamin as he pointed to Wyatt.

"That's gonna be your good buddy and we're gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're gonna be great friends," he continued.

September 1, 2020: Andy Cohen posts shirtless pictures of Anderson Cooper

Cohen had some fun with Cooper's vacation photos from years past. He posted a few snaps to Instagram with the caption, "If it were a normal year, I'd be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it's 2020 and I'm sitting on my deck so I figured I'd just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox."

October 9, 2020: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take their sons on a playdate

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper and Cohen ventured out for a socially distanced playdate with their sons.

"Playground Dads! (Btw my sweater is from @grantedsweatercompany)," Cohen captioned a photo of the pair taken in New York City's Greenwich Village.

December 31, 2020: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take shots during New Year's Eve broadcast

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. CNN

To celebrate the end of 2020, Cooper and Cohen took a round of shots while broadcasting the ball drop on New Year's Eve for CNN. The shots came at Cohen's request and Cooper's dismay, and the CNN anchor's reaction to them got more hilarious with each round.

"I have not had a shot since, I think, the last time we were here," Cooper told Cohen before their first drink.

Cohen responded, "You're getting better at it! I would argue that you're getting better at it."

June 2, 2021: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen celebrate their birthdays together

Anderson Cooper Instagram

Cooper (whose birthday is June 3) and Cohen (whose birthday is June 2) celebrated together at a surprise party with friends, including Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick. They both posted to Instagram for the occasion, with Cooper writing, "So proud of all you've done, the person you are, and the dad you've become."

December 31, 2021: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host New Year's Eve broadcast

The duo returned to CNN for New Year's Eve in 2021, where they took plenty of shots during the broadcast — including one in honor of Betty White, who died that December. As the night went on, Cohen got progressively more intoxicated and made verbal shots at former N.Y.C. mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest.

"If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," the Bravo host said at one point.

A few days later, Cohen admitted that he had been "overserved" and addressed his comments, saying, "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast. And I really like Ryan Seacrets and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

February 12, 2022: Andy Cohen and his son meet Anderson Cooper's second son Sebastian

Of course, Cohen was one of the first people to meet Cooper's second son, Sebastian, just a few days after he was born. On Instagram, he shared a sweet picture of himself cradling Sebastian while his own son, Benjamin, gently touched the baby's head. In the caption, Cohen wrote, "Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper! He's a peaceful beauty. Ben calls him "Wheels"! Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin."

May 9, 2022: Anderson Cooper meets Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy

It was a big year for both Cooper and Cohen. Just a few months after Cooper welcomed Sebastian, Cohen welcomed a second child of his own, a daughter named Lucy. Cohen shared a sweet picture of Cooper meeting Lucy, which he captioned in part, "Uncle Anderson, keeping Lucy honest!"

November 18, 2022: Andy Cohen speaks about the 2022 New Year's Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper

In spite of rumors that CNN wouldn't be allowing on-air presenters to drink on camera during the 2022 New Year's Eve broadcast, Cohen said viewers can probably expect to see him and Anderson doing shots together per usual.

"I think people enjoy seeing me feed Anderson shots and that's on the menu," he shared with PEOPLE.

December 15, 2022: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen discuss dating apps

While promoting their upcoming New Year's Eve special on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cooper and Cohen discussed their dating lives and revealed whether or not they are on the apps. "I'm back out there, I'm on the apps. I'm on Tinder, I'm on Raya," Cohen said.

When Colbert asked if Anderson was on Raya, Cohen jumped in and said, "No, but I would like him to be and I would like him to be on Tinder."

The pair then pitched each other to potential prospects and shared the best things about each other, as well as the downsides.