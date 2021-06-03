Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Celebrate Their Birthdays with Joint Bash: 'Gemini Twins'

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen celebrated their respective birthdays together on Wednesday — with the help of a few more famous friends.

Cooper, who turned 54 on Thursday, and Cohen, who hit 53 on Wednesday, were treated to a surprise party arranged by some of their pals, including Sarah Jessica Parker. In Cohen's Instagram video from the celebration, the longtime friends blew out the candles on their identical cakes. The brief clip, set to "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang, featured a glimpse of Parker, 56, and her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Cohen noted in his post's caption that the twin cakes were courtesy of the Consuelos family, a.k.a. Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos. (The couple also celebrated their eldest son, Michael, turning 24 on Wednesday.)

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

"Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy," Cohen said of Cooper. "Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson. (Thanks to the Consuelos' for the cakes; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the surprise party!)"

In Cooper's own Instagram post, the CNN anchor shared a throwback photo of the pair alongside a sweet message for Cohen. "Happy Birthday @bravoandy! So proud of all you've done, the person you are, and the dad you've become," he wrote.

Cooper and Cohen met in the early 1990s. They were set up to go on a blind date but never made it beyond an initial phone call, Cooper previously revealed.

"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, 'I'm not dating this guy,'" Cooper said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2016. "He broke my cardinal rule … he mentioned my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first four sentences of meeting me."

The pair instead ended up forging a long-lasting friendship.