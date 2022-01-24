And Just Like That Writers Discuss Harry's 'Substantial' Full-Frontal Moment in Latest Episode

Last week’s episode of the Sex and the City revival features an intimate moment between Harry and Charlotte

During the episode, Harry's wife Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) was in the bathroom with him, trying to get him to wear a fitness ring to monitor his heart health. Harry then suggested the couple have sex, but just as Charlotte knelt down to undo his zipper, they were interrupted by daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) in what turned out to be a mortifying encounter for all involved.

On the And Just Like That...The Writers Room podcast Thursday, showrunner Michael Patrick King first noted that they used a prosthetic penis for the scene. King, who wrote on the original SATC, also said the writers want to convey Charlotte and Harry's "healthy" and "spontaneous" sex life.

"It wasn't enough for us to have it happen [like] in other TV shows where you never see the d---" he said.

evan handler and. kristin davis Credit: HBO MAX

"Harry would have — I decided and people agreed with me — he would have a substantial penis," King continued. "Because one of the things that Charlotte says about Harry in Sex and the City is [their] great sex life: that she's repulsed by it, but she wants him."

"And not that your sex life is dependent on your penis size. But when you're going to show his penis, let's make it be something that's a nice size. Why not?" he said.

King also recalled what it was like to film the scene, sharing that Davis, 56, was "a delight" in scoring the shot.

"It's so tense because you're being respectful, and then when we got that one shot where Lily comes in and Charlotte turns and she drops the penis and it's just that one shot from Lily's point of view, as soon as [the director] said cut, everybody screamed and applauded," he said.

evan handler and kristin davis Credit: HBO MAX

Later in the same episode, there was yet another full-frontal moment, this one involving Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and her downstairs neighbor's boyfriend.

With loud partying happening downstairs, Carrie was desperate for sleep, while trying to not seem uncool to the young neighbor. After yelling out her window to tell them to be quiet, Carrie decided to extend an olive branch to the neighbor, who she later learned is named Lisette, in the form of brownies.

When she knocks on the door though, the boyfriend, wearing only a sheet around his waist, answers and informs her that they "don't eat sugar."

"Of course you don't," Carrie replied, before his sheet fell off and exposed his body in full. "Sorry about that, ma'am," he said.