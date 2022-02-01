The HBO Max series is the continuation of the hit show Sex and the City starring Sarah Jessica Parker

And Just Like That... Unveils Trailer for New Documentary to Be Released Alongside Season Finale

Fans of the HBO Max original series And Just Like That... need not fret about the upcoming end to the show's first season.

The streamer dropped a trailer for And Just Like That... The Documentary on Monday that will coincide with the Sex and the City revival's season finale airing Thursday.

The doc will go behind the scenes of the making of the new show, which picks up in the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and two of her best friends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), almost two decades after the original HBO series ended.

Parker, who also co-executive produced the documentary, is seen in the trailer while on set filming, as she addresses the camera and says, "Even 23 years in, I'm excited. Terrified, and excited."

The trailer also heavily features the fashion of the new show and goes into the writers' room led by showrunner and writer-director Michael Patrick King. Billed as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "the first season," And Just Like That... The Documentary gives fans hope that more is in store for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Briefly seen in the trailer is Willie Garson, who died last September after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His character Stanford Blatch was written off the show by way of an impromptu move to Japan.

It remains to be seen whether he will be featured in the documentary and whether Kim Cattrall's heavily referenced absence will be addressed. The actress, who played core Sex and the City cast member Samantha Jones, declined to be part of the new show or any future iterations of the franchise.

The show's costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, will also be featured.

