And Just Like That… Teaser Shows Miranda Struggling to Parent Sexually-Active Teenage Son Brady

The Sex and the City revival series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

Miranda Hobbes' son Brady is all grown up!

A new sneak peek of HBO Max's And Just Like That… shows Cynthia Nixon's character with her hands full as she juggles going back to school while parenting her teenage son — who has hit a rebellious phase.

"I stepped on a used condom in Brady's room this morning," Miranda says in the teaser, to which Charlotte responds, "Eww!"

"Wait, I was barefoot at the time," Miranda adds. "Now, go." A disgusted Charlotte then repeats, "Eww!"

Elsewhere, Miranda can be heard saying, "I can't always be the bad guy," before she catches Brady, played by Niall Cunningham, smoking at what appears to be her office.

Alongside Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis will also reprise their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York in the highly-anticipated Sex and the City revival series.

The first two episodes, both written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays with the final episode airing on Feb. 3, 2022.

And Just Like That... "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman are some of the new faces featured in the cast, while Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler are reprising their roles. Late star Willie Garson, who filmed scenes prior to his death on Sept. 21, will also appear as his beloved character Stanford Blatch.

Kim Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones, will not be in the revival. Parker previously confirmed on Instagram that Samantha's character will not be replaced in the new series.

The original HBO series, created by Darren Star and based on the book by Candace Bushnell, ran for six seasons and concluded in 2004.