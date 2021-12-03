Willie Garson's Death Will Not Be Part of And Just Like That…: 'It Wasn't Charming,' Showrunner Says

Willie Garson attends The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Fans will not have to mourn Stanford Blatch in the upcoming Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

Willie Garson, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend on the original series, died in September at age 57 from pancreatic cancer. Prior to his death, the actor had already filmed scenes for the revival.

In a new interview with The New York Times, And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke about how the revival plans to address Garson's absence.

"Nobody's dead," King said about Chris Noth's Big and Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, adding that the show also chose not to write Garson's death into the show.

"Because it wasn't charming," King said. "And I knew that the audience would know."

After Garson's death, several of his former SATC costars shared social media tributes to Garson, including Noth, Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Mario Cantone.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who remained close with Garson in the years since the show ended in 2004, called the loss of their three-decade friendship "unbearable" in an emotional Instagram post.

Parker continued, "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

The actress also addressed part of her message to Garson's 21-year-old son, Nathen. "My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen," she wrote. "You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

Parker concluded the post by sharing Garson's last words to her: "'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ."

And Just Like That... reunites Parker, Nixon and Davis as they reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. The series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman are some of the new faces featured in the cast while Noth, Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler are reprising their roles.