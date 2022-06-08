And Just Like That... Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Storyline Will Include Samantha's Character

385528 06: Actress Kim Cattrall Stars As Samantha In The Hbo Comedy Series "Sex And The City" The Third Season. (Photo By Getty Images)

And Just Like That… Samantha Jones will be back!

While speaking to Variety in an interview published Tuesday, Michael Patrick King — the showrunner of the Sex and the City revival — shared a few details about the HBO Max series' upcoming season, including the return of Kim Cattrall's character in the show's storyline.

Samantha Jones was featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall, 65, has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise, and King previously said that the door isn't open for her return.

However, when he was recently asked if the character of Samantha will reappear in season 2, King responded, "Yes!"

King was hesitant to share much more information about the upcoming season. "It's all so new right now," he explained. "One of my big rules is don't tell things until they're real."

He added, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That... Credit: HBO Max

In March, HBO announced And Just Like That… was renewed for a second season. Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return as their respective characters — Carrie, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt — as they navigate love, friendship and their careers in New York City.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," King said in a statement at the time. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

Earlier this month, Parker opened up about her rift with Cattrall, acknowledging that "it's very hard to talk about the situation."

"I've been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant," she told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "because it's not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?"

"It's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' — a fight, a fight, a fight. I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with ever," said Parker. "There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it."

Parker continued, "So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect, actually — there has been one person talking. And I'm not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that's been kind of painful for me also."

In 2017, Cattrall bluntly stated that she had "never been friends" with any of her former SATC cast mates — and she specifically called out Parker.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories, per Daily Mail. "I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."