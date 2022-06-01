Sara Ramírez — who plays the non-binary standup in the Sex and the City revival — says they're "aware that Che made waves," but adds that "conflict is what keeps the story moving"

And Just Like That... Season 2 Will Have 'More' Che Even Though Creator Says Fans Were 'Blinded [by] Terror'

Sex and the City And Just Like That... Sara Ramirez Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max



Che Diaz is making their return in the second season of And Just Like That..., and viewers will get to know them on deeper level.

The non-binary comic portrayed by Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez is set to appear in future episodes of the HBO Max series, showrunner Michael Patrick King and Ramírez confirmed to Variety.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book," Ramírez, who is also non-binary, teased of Che's past and future on the Sex and the City revival.

King told Variety that he is determined for viewers to see Che in a new light this time around.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

Sara Ramirez, Cynthia Nixon Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

In the season 1 finale, Che and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) left New York City together to pursue career opportunities for Che in Los Angeles. Next season is set to begin three weeks after the events of the last episode, per Variety.

In response to the not-so-kind things viewers had to say about Che during and after season 1, Ramírez said they are "aware that Che made waves," but they refuse to engage with the internet hate. "Other people's opinions of a character — that's not something I can allow into my process."

"I choose what I receive, right? That's the beauty of being grown — I don't have to receive everything! And this is Michael's baby. He created this role. He wrote it. Those are his and his writing team's jokes," said Ramírez.

Nixon, 56, also addressed her thought process behind Miranda's choice to have an affair and leave her husband Steve (David Eigenberg) for Che in the debut season.

King and Nixon, who has been openly gay since 2004, both confirmed that Miranda was going to leave Steve and pursue a queer relationship no matter what.

However, the Emmy-winning actress wasn't sold on the original idea to have Miranda cheat on Steve with her professor Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) — but when Che joined the story, Nixon found renewed hope for Miranda's romantic trajectory.

"I know we're crossing a lot of boundaries here that people have a lot of opinions about, but for me a boundary that I don't want to see Miranda cross is dating her professor, you know?" said Nixon. "That's not OK with me."

For Nixon, Miranda's newfound identity wasn't a total shocker because she believes her character has been queer all along.

"Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her," she began.