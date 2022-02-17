"It's really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there's a story they're excited by," Casey Bloys told Deadline of a potential second season of And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... Season 2 Up to Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King, Says HBO Exec

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Downtown Manhattan on September 20, 2021 in New York City.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Downtown Manhattan on September 20, 2021 in New York City.

Is Season 2 of And Just Like That... happening?

HBO and HBO Max Content Chief Casey Bloys says showrunner Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker will be influential to whether or not the Sex and the City revival gets the green light for another round.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there's a story they're excited by," Bloys told Deadline in an article published Wednesday.

He added that he thinks there "will be" a second season, "but they're talking and making sure they want to jump in."

"It's a big commitment, and they'll come to us and let us know what they're thinking but I'm feeling good about it," said Bloys.

The first season of And Just Like That..., which Bloys said did "really, really well" for the streaming platform, premiered in December, with the finale airing earlier this month.

Also in his interview, Bloys addressed the absence of Chris Noth's character, Mr. Big, after the actor was accused of sexual assault in December. While Mr. Big suffered a fatal heart attack in the season premiere, Noth was edited out of the finale amid the allegations.

"They were in the middle of editing when all of that came out," Bloys shared. "The important thing is it wasn't necessary to have him in that scene, as you've now seen the finale, it didn't make or break the show by any means."

He went on to explain why the cut was an "easy decision", stating, "Obviously his character's dead and we're not having any more flashbacks to him. So that doesn't affect a decision on season two."

Bloys briefly spoke on if Kim Cattrall would join AJLT, should season two happen. Though Cattrall (who portrayed Samantha Jones) was physically absent from the 10-episode season, her character was present throughout the storyline. She and Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) communicated over text multiple times, and they connected following the shocking, sudden death of Mr. Big (Noth).

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I Don't Think I Would' Be Okay with Kim Cattrall Joining And Just Like That...

"I don't think [she'd return]," Bloys said of Cattrall. "I think they handled it really sensitively and really well. I don't expect to have those conversations."

In the meantime, while fans await a possible second season, And Just Like That... The Documentary is now streaming on HBO Max.

The doc goes behind the scenes of the making of AJLT, which picks up in the lives of Carrie and two of her best friends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), almost two decades after the original HBO series ended. Parker served as co-executive producer of the special.