'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is 'Full of Surprises' — Including Aidan's Big Return!

And just like that, season two of the Sex and the City spin-off has a premiere date — and a brand new teaser trailer!

Max announced on Wednesday that the upcoming second season of And Just Like That... will return this June. The series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

Alongside that news, the streamer unveiled an exciting new teaser trailer that is "full of surprises," including plenty of sex and a fan-favorite character's big return.

"If you're lucky, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," says Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. "We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."

Among those big changes involves Charlotte (Davis) and Harry's (Handler) daughter Lily saying: "I'm ready to lose my virginity."

Miranda (Nixon) also teases "a big step up" for her blooming relationship with Che (Ramírez) following her separation from her longtime husband, Steve (Eigenberg).

As for Carrie, she's been having a lot of "exit out of grief sex" following the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). "It's just sex," she says, also noting that "life's too short not to try something new."

But the biggest surprise coming her way is connected to her past. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) re-enters the picture, which fans get a brief glimpse of at the trailer's end.

In September, both Parker, 57, and Ramírez, 47, teased the upcoming sophomore season with social media posts revealing that work had begun.

Parker shared a zoomed-in photo of the script with just the title of the show and "Episode 201" written on it. Under the episode number, she scribbled out the third line with purple ink.

"Just this much. For now," the Hocus Pocus star wrote in her Instagram caption before signing off "X, SJ."

Ramírez also kept things mysterious, quietly dropping a photo of the scripts for episodes 201 and 202.

"🤫shhhhh….." they wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The Grey's Anatomy alum appeared to have taken the snap at a cast table read, indicated by Ramírez's name being written over the name of their character Che.

Season 1 of And Just Like That… was released on HBO Max more than 23 years after Sex and the City first premiered on HBO. The original show broke ground when it premiered in 1998, not just for its frank discussion of sex and love but also for its endearing portrait of female friendship and loyalty between career-minded women.

Created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City ran for six seasons. It earned seven Primetime Emmys and spawned two major feature films.

Kim Cattrall starred alongside Parker, Nixon and Davis in the original series. But she did not return for the reboot.

All six seasons and two Sex and the City movies, along with season 1 of And Just Like That..., are available to stream on HBO Max.