'AJLT' Star Sarita Choudhury Says 'Seema Wouldn't Go for' 'Sex and the City' 's Big or Aidan

The And Just Like That... actress also shared that her character has inspired her to have more confidence in her own life

By Mary Park
and
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on March 6, 2023 01:30 PM
Sarita Choudhury attends the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

It's a defining question for many Sex and the City fan: Big vs. Aidan?

But And Just Like That… star Sarita Choudhury doesn't get the big whoop over the rivalry between John Corbett's earnest furniture artisan Aidan Shaw and Chris Noth's businessman John James "Mr. Big" Preston.

"I was [on] neither [team]," Choudhury, 56, exclusively told PEOPLE at Sunday's 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles. "I was always confused by the people who were either team."

Choudhury also weighed in on what her realtor character Seema Patel — who befriended Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in season 1 of the HBO Max revival — would fall in the age-old debate.

"Seema wouldn't go for either one, I can tell you," said the actress. "That's not my taste." (That said, Choudhury did affirm she's "glad" Corbett, 61, is back as Aidan in season 2.)

Sarita Choudhury, HBO MAX And Just Like That... Season 1 - Episode 10
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

While the revival is in the midst of filming its second season in New York City, Choudhury also shared how playing the confident Seema has impacted her in her own life.

"I knew when I took it on. I was like, 'Oh my God, she's the opposite of me,'" Choudhury said. "I don't do anything that she does and I don't have that kind of, just the way she takes charge, I would like to with my entire life and I don't so it's actually been fun."

She continued, "Even though I'm playing her as a character, I'm starting to wonder what's shifting into my life and if she could help even the little things like coming to an event like this."

Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker HBO MAX And Just Like That... Season 1 - Episode 7
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The actress shared that playing Seema has also made her more confident in her wardrobe choices, referring to the low-cut top she was wearing at the WGA as something she felt more comfortable pulling off since reprising her role this season.

"Yeah, I decided to wear like this. But I've been wearing these clothes all season. It's nothing to me now," she said.

While HBO has yet to reveal a premiere date, Corbett's return was confirmed in a Instagram post on Jan. 13 that showed Parker, 57, in character holding hands with her ex-fiancé holding hands as they walked down a Manhattan street.

The first 10 episodes of And Just Like That… — plus all six seasons and both Sex and the City movies — are currently streaming on HBO Max.

