And Just Like That Star Sara Ramirez Says Coming Out as Non-Binary Was 'Freeing'

As a young actor in New York City, Sara Ramirez once dreamed of landing a role on Sex and the City.

So now, to be starring on the HBO Max revival, Ramirez, 46, tells PEOPLE: "I am floating on air. And I'm so grateful for the experience I had with everybody."

The part of Che Diaz — an outspoken podcast host and stand-up comic — who is non-binary, comes at a fortuitous time for the former Grey's Anatomy star, who came out as non-binary last year. (Ramirez uses the pronouns they/them.)

"It felt like a really organic, natural fit," says Ramirez. "Che is someone who came out as non-binary later in life and who speaks their truth unapologetically. I thought, 'This character will teach me a lot about how to embrace the power that you have even against systems that would have you shut down.' "

The road to Ramirez's self-discovery has been paved with struggles, but ultimately is one of joy.

"There was so much for me to unlearn, and I faced my own internalized oppression," they say. "In this society, we often feel this pressure to live in these rigid boxes. When I stepped out of the box I had put myself in, I discovered my own possibilities for change."

Ramirez was raised in Mazatlan, Mexico, but was sent to San Diego, California, alone at just 7 years old to live with a family friend following their parent's divorce. "Fitting in can be very complicated," they say of adjusting to life in a new country.

"I was born to a dark brown Mexican father and a white Mexican-Irish-American mother. And there was so much xenophobia against Mexicans. I internalized it as, 'I was born in Mexico and that means I'm not white and that's bad.' "

Ramirez says they now realize that they were non-binary from a young age, but didn't have the language to name what they were feeling. "I felt quite limited in the way that I could exist given that I was assigned female at birth," they shares. "I grew up under these conditions where I had to wear my hair a certain way or dress a certain way, things that felt really rigid and not right for my body."

Ramirez, a Juilliard grad who won a Tony for their 2005 role in Broadway's Spamalot, would go on to play groundbreaking roles on television including Kat Sandoval, a policy advisor on Madam Secretary who identified as queer. They also starred on Grey's Anatomy and portrayed Dr. Callie Torres, the longest-running LGBTQ+ character in television history.

Their Grey's Anatomy character came out as bisexual in 2009; at the time Ramirez says they knew they were bisexual themselves but wasn't ready to come out publicly.

"I was really afraid it would hurt my career if I came out as bisexual," they recall. "I was very aware of the bi[sexual] antagonism that exists. But I'm really proud of what we put out in the world. It was definitely disrupting a narrative."

After the departure from Madam Secretary, Ramirez was inspired by their character and their work with True Colors United, a non-profit dedicated to ending homelessness, particularly for LGBTQ+ youth. Ramirez was also ready to share their authentic self.

"I was able to get a handle on some language that helped me understand myself better," they say. "It's been so freeing to finally know myself and to understand that I live in a more fluid space."

Being non-binary, "isn't about being married to one hairdo or a way of dressing," Ramirez says. "It has more to do with your understanding of gender being on a spectrum. A lot of times you don't feel male or female, other times you feel like both and times you feel like neither."