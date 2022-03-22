Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That… Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'

And Just Like That… the saga continues.

The hit Sex and the City revival has been renewed for a second season, HBO Max announced Tuesday. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return as their respective characters — Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt — as they navigate love, friendship and their careers in New York City.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, added that they've been "delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen," she concluded. "We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

The renewal comes after a highly successful first season for AJLT, which became the streaming service's strongest debut to date, performing better than any other premiere for an HBO Max Original series.

The 10-episode revival followed Carrie as a widow rediscovering herself with the help of her friends after the shocking death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Season 1 ended with Carrie slowly re-entering the dating world.

Partway through production on the show's debut season, Garson died in September after quietly battling pancreatic cancer. He was 57. His character Stanford Blatch was written off the show by way of an impromptu move to Japan.