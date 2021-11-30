The revival series will premiere on Dec. 9 and air weekly on Thursdays with the final episode airing on Feb. 3, 2022

New And Just Like That… Trailer Sees Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte Embarking on Their Next Chapter

And Just Like That... there was a new trailer for the Sex and the City revival series!

On Monday, HBO Max released a nearly two-minute clip for the highly-anticipated revival series, giving fans another look at Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first two episodes, both written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays with the final episode airing on Feb. 3, 2022.

"The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner anything's possible," Carrie says as a co-host of a podcast.

And Just Like That... "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

Sex and the City Credit: Courtesy HBO Max

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman are some of the new faces featured in the cast while Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler are reprising their roles. Late star Willie Garson, who filmed scenes prior to his death on Sept. 21, will also appear as his beloved character Stanford Blatch.

Kim Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones, will not be in the revival. Parker previously confirmed on Instagram that Samantha's character will not be replaced in the new series.

The original HBO series, created by Darren Star and based on the book by Candace Bushnell, ran for six seasons and concluded in 2004.

Fans first saw glimpses of the new revival series in September and the official teaser was revealed earlier this month.