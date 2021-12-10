Here's everything to know about Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez's characters on the Sex and the City revival series

A Guide to the New And Just Like That … Characters and How They Interact with the Original SATC Trio

Sex and the City is back — and a handful of new characters are coming along for the ride.

Played by Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez, these characters add something new to the story as they interact with the original trio in different ways.

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King previously said about the new stars. "Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."

The new cast also comes from a conscious effort from the SATC team to create a story that is reflective of "the way New York looks today."

"[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York," HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys previously told TV Line. "So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Bloys added, "[Parker and King] didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

As you dive into the new series, learn more about the new characters ahead.

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

You likely know Parker, 51, from her notable movie and TV roles, including Boogie Nights, Remember the Titans and Empire, just to name a few.

On the new series, Parker plays Lisa, a documentarian and mother of three who is married to a hedge fund banker named Herbert (played by Hamilton alumnus Christopher Jackson). Lisa is introduced in one of the very first scenes of the show as she runs into Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda during brunch. We learn that she's close with Charlotte, as their kids both take piano lessons together.

Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

While Pittman, 35, has a long list of TV acting credits, her most notable roles are on The Morning Show, Marvel's Luke Cage and The Americans.

Here Pittman plays Dr. Nya Wallace, a professor at Columbia Law School. Though Pittman notes that her character "crosses paths" with Carrie and Charlotte throughout the season, she mostly interacts with Miranda in the first two episodes as she teaches Miranda's law class.

They have an awkward first encounter as Miranda puts her foot in her mouth during her first class, though Pittman told the New York Post that the two eventually become good friends as the series progresses.

"Nya really loves her life," Pittman said. "She does encounter some obstacles … Miranda helps her work those things out. She goes through just normal everyday things that women navigate through as they realize themselves in the world. Part of what we start out knowing from the start [of the show] is that relationships change over time."

Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz

and just like that

Ramírez, 46, has starred in a handful of Broadway shows, but is best-known for playing Dr. Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy and Kat Sandoval on Madam Secretary.

On the new series, Ramírez plays Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who appears on a podcast with Carrie. In the first two episodes, we get a better glimpse of their dynamic as coworkers and friends. After a conversation on the podcast leaves Carrie feeling timid, Che pushes Carrie to open up more and get out of her comfort zone.

"They are a very dynamic, funny character that comes in and sort of challenges other characters' internalized oppression," Ramírez told the New York Post about their character. "They are a character who unapologetically speaks their truth."

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Choudhury, 55, previously starred in Mississippi Masala, M. Night Shyamalan's Lady in the Water, A Hologram for the King and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

On And Just Like That…, Choudhury plays Seema, a real estate broker in the city. Unlike the rest of the new characters, Seema doesn't appear in the first two episodes, but we do have a few additional details about her character.

"She's a fancy lady — high powered, wears very expensive clothes, has a very strong New York but maybe European flair," Choudhury told the New York Post. "She's opinionated and is very current as well. She's on all the apps and has no problem with dating sites. She navigates the world at ease. Seema speaks her mind — so even if there is a contentious moment, it's revolved in five minutes."

Choudhury added that she looked at actresses like Katharine Hepburn and "early Sigourney Weaver" for inspiration on "how Seema carries herself."

"Initially, you see her in her job. And as you move along, you get to see a little bit of her personal life," Choudhury continued. "Seema is a very private person, but loud on the outside. And you start seeing that private side toward the end [of the season]."