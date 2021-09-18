"I think people will really like [her]," Karen Pittman said of her And Just Like That... character Dr. Nya Wallace, after she signed on to the Sex and the City revival in July

And Just Like That Actress Karen Pittman Promises 'Plenty of Sex' in SATC Revival

Karen Pittman may be new to the Sex and the City universe, but fans can trust that her character will fit right into the show's HBO Max revival.

The actress, 35, who was added to the cast of And Just Like That... in July as Dr. Nya Wallace, told ET Online about working with LeRoy McClain, who plays her musician husband Andre Rashad Wallace. "There is plenty of sex in the city happening with him," Pittman said.

She was previously announced as part of the new cast, along with Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. Pittman's character is described as "a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."

"I think people will really like [her]," Pittman said, noting that costume designer Molly Rogers is giving her character some "great fashion" moments. "I think that Molly is doing a great job at conjugating what that looks like. I think the sisters will really, really adore her fashion."

Pittman explained to ET Online that the revival "really is a love letter to women and New York City," and the "diverse" writers room has done of good job of expanding the story beyond the original characters that fans have come to know and love over the past couple of decades.

"They are interested in telling complete stories, you know, not just about the women who are on the show but the women who are coming into the show."

And Just Like That... will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.