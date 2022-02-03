Cynthia Nixon’s Sex and the City character Miranda has a romance with Sara Ramirez’s Che on the revival series

And Just Like That: Cynthia Nixon Suggested Miranda Be with Che Diaz Over 'Fumbling' Original Plan

Cynthia Nixon has revealed that her character's storyline on And Just Like That… was initially very different.

Nixon, 55, reprised her role as Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City revival, which dropped it's season 1 finale on HBO Max Thursday night.

During the season, Miranda embarks on a romance with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), a non-binary comedian who hosts a podcast that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is featured on. After falling in love with them, Miranda ultimately asks longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce and goes to Los Angeles with Che.

Alongside the finale, the streamer also released a documentary following the making of the show, in which Nixon said director Michael Patrick King originally had Miranda's Columbia professor Nya (Karen Pittman) in mind for her romantic interest.

and just like that Miranda and Nya | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

"So originally when Michael was sort of trying to think about what would happen in our season, he talked about Nya, Miranda's professor, being the romantic relationship," Nixon said. "Nya was a straight character and Miranda's a straight character and I was like, 'Well that doesn't sound very sexy at all.' Do you know what I mean?"

She continued, "Two women who have gotten to this age and are now just sort of fumbling around, that doesn't seem great. And I was like, 'Why couldn't it be, you know, why couldn't it be this butch person that you're talking about having for Carrie?' "

"Sex and the City was really inspiring to me and empowering around exploring my own sexuality," Ramirez, who is also non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, then said.

"We built that character for them, based on their gender identifications," King added of the Grey's Anatomy alum.

Ramirez, 46, also recently addressed some of the negative feedback their character has received on social media.

"I don't recognize myself in Che," they told The New York Times ahead of the finale. "I'm very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry."

Ramirez continued, "And that's way more important to me because I'm a real human being. I'm really proud of the representation that we've created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval. They're here to be themselves."