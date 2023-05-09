'AJLT...' Creator Says Carrie and Aidan Are 'Open for Business' and 'Both Single' When They Reunite in Season 2

The upcoming season of And Just Like That... may give Carrie and Aidan fans the happy ending they'v been hoping for!

Ahead of the Sex and the City spinoff's season 2 premiere in June, executive producer and creator Michael Patrick King spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the status of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw's (John Corbett) relationship.

"I started season 2 knowing I was bringing Aidan back, and I felt very strongly about that," King explained in the interview published on Tuesday, the same day that Corbett celebrated his 62nd birthday.

Alluding to the brief glimpse of Corbett that fans saw at the end of the season 2 trailer, King continued, "How, when he shows up, what happens is all part of the great fun and puzzle of writing a series, to somehow give people what they're expecting and yet find ways to have people grow and still be that person."

Fans may remember that Carrie's last romance was with her then-husband, John James Preston/Mr. Big (Chris Noth), who suffered a fatal post-Peloton heart attack during the spinoff's first season.

Speaking about the character's death to the outlet, King explained: "I personally knew I was killing Big in season 1. I knew that when I started, and I felt very strongly about that."

Getty Images

After his death, fans called for the return of Aidan, who was Carrie's ex-fiancé and one of her most notable love interests in the third and fourth seasons of Sex and the City. He even showed up to tempt Carrie in 2010's Sex and the City 2, the second big-screen movie.

In the interview with EW, King emphasized how Aidan is also single in season 2 after fans last saw him married during the movie sequel.

"I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker. That's the biggest leak I can give you. That's not the story," King explained of Parker, 58, and Corbett's reunion. "The story is [they're] open for business. They're both single. You know how she's single. You don't know how Aidan's single."

Season 1 of And Just Like That… was released on HBO Max more than 23 years after Sex and the City first premiered on HBO. The original show broke ground when it premiered in 1998, not just for its frank discussion of sex and love but also for its endearing portrait of female friendship and loyalty between career-minded women.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton are also expected to make a return for the second season alongside Parker and Corbett.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker previously teased her reunion with Corbett in February, telling Extra, "It's so nice. It's so happy. He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

"It's an amazing storyline that [King] and the writers have sorted out," she said. "And I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

As for any hints about what Aidan's storyline may be on the show, Parker said, "I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max this June.