And Just Like That: Carrie Tells a Classic Samantha Jones Story — and Reaches Out to Her Old Friend

This article contains spoilers for episode five of And Just Like That...

Though Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones does not appear in the new Sex and the City revival, Carrie Bradshaw can't seem to get her estranged friend off her mind.

During Thursday's episode of And Just Like That…, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was recovering from hip surgery and had to record an episode of the podcast she appears on.

Still medicated from the operation, Carrie ended up telling a story about when Samantha had to physically pull a diaphragm out of her, which, as fans recall, appeared in a season 2 episode of SATC.

"You cannot say boundaries and girlfriends in the same sentence. My girlfriends are always there for me no matter what. They are there for me. In fact, you know what? I remember this time that my friend Samantha Jones even pulled my diaphragm out with her bare hand because it got stuck," Carrie said.

"It was really stuck — like she was up in there for like a minute," she added.

Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) was helping Carrie post-surgery and overheard the moment. Afterward, she repeated what Carrie had said and expressed some concern that she used Samantha's full name.

"I think I'm allowed to tell the story. My vagina, my story," Carrie joked. "Besides, this podcast isn't even on her radar. She's off in London." (During the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, the show explained that Samantha had moved to the U.K. and was estranged from Carrie, Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes)

"I just think maybe you should let her know, that's all. And that way if someone else tells her she's not going to be surprised," Charlotte said.

Carrie later took Charlotte's advice and nervously reached out to Samantha via text. "Hi. Long story short I wanted to let you know, I mentioned that you pulled out my diaphragm on a podcast," she wrote.

Samantha replied right away, writing, "One of my finest hours."

Emboldened by the response, Carrie texted her former friend again — "Hope that's okay." — and received a classic Samantha line.

"Of course. I love that your vagina is getting air time," she quipped.

However, when Carrie wrote "I miss you," Samantha appeared to start typing and then stopped, leaving Carrie to feel rejected.

Elsewhere in the episode, Miranda and Carrie got into a spat when Miranda was meant to be helping Carrie but instead got drunk with Carrie's boss and the host of the podcast she's on, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

After weeks of brewing sexual tension, Miranda and Che had a passionate hookup in Carrie's kitchen, but it was unfortunately timed to when Carrie awoke from a nap and needed Miranda's help getting to the bathroom.

Che left and Carrie subsequently chided Miranda for not being available, for cheating on husband Steve (David Eigenberg) and for being drunk in the afternoon. After some protesting, Miranda tearfully admitted that she was deeply unhappy.

"I'm trapped. I hate my marriage. I hate it. I hate my life. I hate it," she said.

Later, Miranda was making herself a cocktail and listening to Che's podcast when she discovered that she had drunk-ordered a self-help book about quitting alcohol and decided to pour the contents of her bar down the drain.

As for Carrie, she appeared to make a full recovery from her hip surgery with the help of a hunky physical therapist named Travis.

"And just like that, three months later, I was back in heels," she said, after having to trade in her stilettos for Birkenstocks and socks before the operation.