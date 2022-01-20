The latest episode of And Just Like That… follows Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw after a new woman moves in downstairs

And Just Like That: Carrie Struggles with Being Called 'Ma'am' and Miranda Makes a Major Change

This article contains spoilers for episode eight of And Just Like That...

The ladies of And Just Like That… are entering new stages of their lives.

For Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), that means accepting the fact that her cool, young neighbor called her "ma'am." For Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), it's asking her husband for a divorce and jetting off to Cleveland to see her new partner, and for Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), it's facing that her 15-year-old daughter is growing up.

During the latest episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, Carrie is being kept up at night by her downstairs neighbor hanging out on the front stoop of their building. Finally fed up, she yells "Come on!" out the window, only to be met with a soul-crushing "Sorry ma'am" in response.

When the neighbor came up to apologize the next day, Carrie was quick to assure her that she wasn't trying to sleep, lest she appear uncool.

"I stay up really late too," Carrie fibbed. "I only yelled because I was trying to write. Because I'm a writer. I write books."

Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Later, Carrie had a run-in with the neighbor's boyfriend when she tried to deliver her some brownies.

"Oh we don't eat sugar," said the man, wearing only a sheet around his waist. Then, Carrie replied, "Of course you don't."

When his sheet fell off, embarrassing them both, Carrie heard it again — "Sorry about that, ma'am."

With the help of some snooping, Carrie figured out that the neighbor's name was Lisette and she's a "super chic, hip, successful jewelry designer." And after accidentally witnessing a fight between Lisette and the boyfriend, she even managed to find some common ground with her.

"I'm mortified that you had to see me like this," Lisette said after kicking out the now-ex boyfriend, adding: "I'm an asshole for going out with that guy."

"Well, what are you gonna do? It's New York dating," Carrie teased.

"Thank you — you're cool," Lisette told her.

And Just Like That season 1 ep 6 Credit: hbo max

Elsewhere, Miranda realized that in order to keep up her budding romance with Carrie's boss and comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), she had to finally tell longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg) that it was over between them.

Che had previously been under the impression that Steve and Miranda were in an open marriage, and cut things off with Miranda as soon as they learned that wasn't the case.

"I want Che and this is something that I have to do, or there's no Che," Miranda told Carrie before finally breaking the news to Steve.

When Miranda told Steve she loved him and asked to hold his hands, he joked, "Why? You want to ask me for a divorce or something?"

Shocked to find out that that really was the case, Steve said, "Holy s—. I was just kidding again. Are you serious?"

"I can't do this anymore," Miranda said. "I'm not happy."

Sara Ramirez, Cynthia Nixon Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

After processing the news for a minute, Steve reflected on his marriage with Miranda.

"Miranda, you and me we've been together for a long time, and it's always like this," he said. "You don't think that I'm enough, then I'm kind of enough. And then I'm not enough again. And I'm always there, you know, hanging in there for us."

Steve continued, "Finally, in the last couple years, we come to a place where it's not so goddamn f------ up and down every day. It's kind of the same. We get up and we go do our s--- and we come back here, home to each other. We sit on the couch. We talk about Brady, eat ice cream, watching TV. That's married life Miranda. It's life."

"I don't know that's life. Or the life that I don't want anymore or even ever," Miranda said, before telling him that she's met someone else.

Recounting the conversation to Carrie, Miranda was relieved to have shared her feelings and revealed that she was in a cab on her way to meet Che at their comedy show in Ohio.

"I'm going to surprise Che at their show. And tell them that we can be together. I'm in a rom-com Carrie!" an excited Miranda said, though Carrie seemed to barely recognize her friend.

"Okay, well, safe flight. Whoever this is," Carrie said.