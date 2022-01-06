New episodes of the Sex and the City revival drop Thursdays on HBO Max

And Just Like That: Carrie Bradshaw Contemplates Moving Downtown — and Getting a Facelift

This article contains spoilers for episode six of And Just Like That...

Carrie Bradshaw may no longer be an uptown girl.

During the latest episode of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie toured a modern downtown apartment overlooking the Hudson River which was quite the change from her charming Upper East Side unit.

"I don't know about me and downtown," she told Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone). "I've had fun downtown and I've cried downtown, but never lived downtown."

Later, she shared a meal with her best friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and expressed a similar sentiment, despite having already bought the place.

"You have to love where you live," Miranda said, with Charlotte adding, "Miranda is right. Besides, that place is too cold and modern for you."

"I know, you're right, it is," Carrie replied. "I just wish we'd had this meal before I signed the papers."

And Just Like That… Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

To prepare for move-in, Carrie brought Charlotte to her storage unit where she had put all of her and her late husband Big's belongings following his shocking death in the premiere episode. After unpacking a few items, Carrie stumbled upon Big's record collection and determined she couldn't go on.

"Yeah, I'm not ready for this," she told her friend. "I think you're gonna have to test the boxes and just tell me what's in them."

While she adjusted to the new apartment — and tried, unsuccessfully, to find the source of an incessant beeping noise in the place — Anthony asked Carrie to join him for a facelift consultation as moral support.

Once there, the plastic surgeon turned his attention to Carrie more than Anthony, even showing her a simulation of how she could look after various injectables and procedures.

"With the right work and the right touch, the last 15 years are gone," he said.

Though she seemed to be considering the lift, Miranda objected to the concept completely during a picnic lunch.

"I want to kill that doctor. You felt great about the way you look, and now thanks to him you're questioning that," she told Carrie. "This is what they do to women. They make it wrong for us to age."

"A woman should be able to freshen up without other people making them feel bad about it," Charlotte countered. "Botox and a little filler are not the end of the world."

Their conversation soon devolved into conflict when Miranda confessed to Charlotte that she had hooked up with Carrie's boss, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), while helping Carrie recover from her hip surgery months prior.

"I'm going to tell you something and you're going to have a big reaction, and I'm asking you not to," Miranda said. "I had sex with Che at Carrie's apartment after the surgery when we thought she was asleep."

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on September 20, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charlotte, of course, did have a big reaction and brought up Miranda's husband Steve. "I can feel judgment emanating from your pores," Miranda said.

"So are you gay now?" Charlotte later asked, to which Miranda said, "No. I don't know… It's not as simple as gay or straight. Che identifies as non-binary."

"Use whatever words you want, but you spent your whole life with men. You're married to a man and now you're suddenly having non-binary sex," Charlotte said, but Miranda was looking on the positive side.

"It was the most alive that I have felt in years," she said.

As their tense discussion continued and Charlotte accused Miranda of not being "progressive enough for this," Miranda walked away from the table. "I don't have to take this s—," she said.

Carrie managed to stop her from leaving, though. "We already lost Samantha, we're not losing anyone else," she said, referring to Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, who has moved to London in the revival. "People are gone. In a second. You can disagree but you can't leave."

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Downtown Manhattan on September 20, 2021 in New York City. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Charlotte then apologized and revealed that Miranda's change isn't the only one troubling her.

"It's not only you. What is wrong with people just staying who they were?" she said, seeming to reference her youngest child, who had recently changed their name and begun using they/them pronouns.

"Some of us don't have that luxury," Carrie replied.

After trying to like her new apartment, Carrie ultimately decided that it wasn't for her and instead moved her things — including Big's record collection — into the old uptown one.

And, for the first time in the revival, she put on her iconic "Carrie" nameplate necklace, which she famously lost and then found during the finale episode of the original SATC.

"And just like that, I remembered how much I loved the last 15 years," she concluded.