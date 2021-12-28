The View's Ana Navarro Marks 50th Birthday, Honors Her Late Mom as Her Dad Tests Positive for COVID

THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO

THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO

Ana Navarro "cannot believe" she is officially 50 years old.

On Instagram Tuesday, The View guest co-host celebrated her birthday by looking back on her very first birthday and honoring her late mother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is a picture of my first birthday. Today, is my 50th, the first one without my mom," wrote Navarro, who announced her mother's death on Dec. 15. "When I was a little girl in Nicaragua, she'd always make it special. It would start with the singing of 'Las Mañanitas' by mariachis outside my window. (It's a Latin thing. If you know, you know)."

"When I got older, no matter what part of the world I was in, no matter what the time difference, she would always be the first to call me," she continued.

"She'd wish me a happy birthday and then pass the phone to my dad. Today, my dad called me alone. He tried to be with me, but couldn't fly because he is still testing positive for covid. What I would give to hear my mom's voice again," Navarro said.

Concluding her post, Navarro advised that her fans and followers "make happy memories with those you love and don't take even the little things for granted."

"Happy memories will be with you always. ❤️," she added. "Also, I cannot believe I am fifty. F------ 50! (My mother hated it when I cursed. Sorry, mom 🤷🏻‍♀️)."

Navarro's 50th birthday comes after her mother, Violeta, died following a four-month illness. She was 81.

"I have not been able to visit her in Nicaragua because the dictator there has denied entry to media and jailed many of his critics. My parents asked me not to go in fear for my safety," she wrote at the time of her mother's passing. "My dad, the love of her life and her husband of more than sixty years, was with her when she passed."

Since then, Navarro has opened about the challenges of dealing with "grief."

"Losing my mom is really hard for my whole family," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her mother. "Some times I think her heart gave out from loving so much. I'm grateful for friends and loved ones I can lean on and a sweet poodle to hug. Thank you to all those who've reached out to support my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Navarro received love on her birthday from The View. On the ABC talk show's official social media pages, a photo of the CNN personality was shared alongside a sweet message.

"We're sending birthday love to @ananavarro!" the show's Twitter and Instagram post read. "Happy birthday, Ana!"

Eva Longoria sent Navarro some love as well. Sharing a photo of the pair, the 46-year-old Desperate Housewives alum wrote: "Happy birthday @ananavarrofl 🤍 Love you!!"

In Holly Robinson Peete's tribute, she shared a candid photo of the pair alongside Longoria. She added a "Happy Birthday" sticker to the snap.