Ana Navarro Joins Alyssa Farah Griffin as 'The View' 's Newest Co-Host

There's two new ladies heading to The View table.

Ana Navarro will take a permanent seat at the table, PEOPLE has learned. News of Navarro's involvement comes after PEOPLE confirmed that former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is also joining as co-host.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines round out the cast.

Representatives for The View could not be reached for comment.

Navarro, 50, is a political commentator and strategist best known for sharing her political views on CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News, and Telemundo. She identifies as a Republican.

Despite her party affiliation, Navarro has been somewhat supportive of President Joe Biden on Twitter. On Tuesday, she outlined a new bill that Biden supports, pointing to his bipartisan success in office.

Ana Navarro. Lou Rocco/ABC

"PACT Act, which expands health-care and disability benefits for vets exposed to burn pits, just passed US Senate with 86 votes. Biden will sign it, and it'll become law," she tweeted. "Despite all the nay-sayers, Biden's managed to pass a hell of a lot of major bipartisan legislation. Good!"

She also denounced the January 6 Capitol Riots while serving as a temporary co-host on The View in November.

"It drives me crazy to hear members of the Republican party, of my party say we have to move on," she said of the incident. "No, we're not moving on until we find out everything that happened!"

Behar, 78, responded, questioning whether Navarro still considers herself a Republican. "Yes, I'm still in that party. I'm not going to let a guy who was a Democrat, an Independent — who became a Republican just a few years ago — kick me out," she said, referencing a digital spat with Donald Trump Jr.

"I'm not going to be kicked out by a person that has no ideology, no principals, and no convictions," she added. "I'm not going anywhere!"

The other new co-host, Farah Griffin, formerly served as the White House Strategic Communications Director and was a former staffer of Donald Trump. PEOPLE initially confirmed she was hired by the ABC series on July 26.

Navarro and Farrah Griffin are filling the now-vacant conservative role formerly held by Megan McCain. Once McCain, 37, left in August 2021 after four seasons, the fifth chair was held by a rotating selection of guest hosts, including Navarro and Farrah Griffin.

Recently, PEOPLE also broke the news that fellow conservative Elisabeth Hasselbeck was returning as a guest co-host on The View. She made her official comeback Wednesday.