Ana Navarro Joins Alyssa Farah Griffin as 'The View' 's Newest Co-Host

Two women will fill the Republican seat at table, which has been vacant since Megan McCain's exit in 2021

By
Published on August 4, 2022 10:30 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Ana Navarro attends the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 7th Annual Voice Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

There's two new ladies heading to The View table.

Ana Navarro will take a permanent seat at the table, PEOPLE has learned. News of Navarro's involvement comes after PEOPLE confirmed that former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is also joining as co-host.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines round out the cast.

Representatives for The View could not be reached for comment.

Navarro, 50, is a political commentator and strategist best known for sharing her political views on CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News, and Telemundo. She identifies as a Republican.

Despite her party affiliation, Navarro has been somewhat supportive of President Joe Biden on Twitter. On Tuesday, she outlined a new bill that Biden supports, pointing to his bipartisan success in office.

THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO
Ana Navarro. Lou Rocco/ABC

"PACT Act, which expands health-care and disability benefits for vets exposed to burn pits, just passed US Senate with 86 votes. Biden will sign it, and it'll become law," she tweeted. "Despite all the nay-sayers, Biden's managed to pass a hell of a lot of major bipartisan legislation. Good!"

She also denounced the January 6 Capitol Riots while serving as a temporary co-host on The View in November.

"It drives me crazy to hear members of the Republican party, of my party say we have to move on," she said of the incident. "No, we're not moving on until we find out everything that happened!"

Behar, 78, responded, questioning whether Navarro still considers herself a Republican. "Yes, I'm still in that party. I'm not going to let a guy who was a Democrat, an Independent — who became a Republican just a few years ago — kick me out," she said, referencing a digital spat with Donald Trump Jr.

"I'm not going to be kicked out by a person that has no ideology, no principals, and no convictions," she added. "I'm not going anywhere!"

The other new co-host, Farah Griffin, formerly served as the White House Strategic Communications Director and was a former staffer of Donald Trump. PEOPLE initially confirmed she was hired by the ABC series on July 26.

Navarro and Farrah Griffin are filling the now-vacant conservative role formerly held by Megan McCain. Once McCain, 37, left in August 2021 after four seasons, the fifth chair was held by a rotating selection of guest hosts, including Navarro and Farrah Griffin.

Recently, PEOPLE also broke the news that fellow conservative Elisabeth Hasselbeck was returning as a guest co-host on The View. She made her official comeback Wednesday.

Related Articles
Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on The View, airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.
Everything to Know About Alyssa Farah Griffin, 'The View' 's Rumored New Co-Host
Alyssa Farah
'The View' Names Alyssa Farah Griffin Its New Co-Host
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Will Return as a Guest Co-Host on The View: ‘Pray for Me Y’all!’
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Will Return as a Guest Co-Host on 'The View' : 'Pray for Me Y'all!'
Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to 'The View' for Season 25 Celebration
THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO
Ana Navarro Tells View Co-Hosts She's Still a Republican: 'Like It or Not'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Gayle King
Gayle King, Don Lemon, Sunny Hostin, and More Champion Diversity in Media: 'Let Us Tell Our Stories'
WhoopiTheView24HourBug2
Whoopi Goldberg Signs On to Host 4 More Seasons of 'The View'
Eboni K. Williams
Eboni K. Williams Wants to Join 'The View' Full Time After Guest Co-Hosting: 'It's the Dream Job'
ANA NAVARRO sunny hostin the view test positive for COVID
Kamala Harris' 'View' Appearance Upended as Sunny and Ana Exit on-Air After Positive COVID Results
The View
''The View' ' : I Was in the Audience When Sunny and Ana Tested Positive for COVID — Here's How It Unfolded
Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, Joy Behar
'The View' Will 'Take a Little Time' to Find Meghan McCain's Replacement After Her Exit, EP Says
Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin Says 'The View' Needs a 'Conservative Voice' But Not One 'Who Spreads Misinformation'
Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain Joins Daily Mail as Online Columnist After Leaving The View
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris Is Going on 'The View' on Friday
Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain Is 'Happy' She Had Control Over Her Exit from 'The View' : It Was 'on My Own Terms'