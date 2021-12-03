The comedians first met as cast members on Saturday Night Live in 1999

Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch on Being 'Business Husbands' and Their 20-Year Friendship

Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch have a good thing going.

The comedians first met in back 1999 when Dratch joined Saturday Night Live as a cast member alongside Gasteyer. They hit it off immediately, and now, 25 years later, the two are still close friends and frequent work partners.

"There were so few women at the time," Gasteyer, 54, tells PEOPLE of meeting Dratch, 55, at SNL. "It was me, Molly Shannon, and Cheri Oteri. We were greatly outnumbered by easily 10 to one. So it was just a welcome sight for sore eyes to have our darling little Dratch show up. She is such a positive and optimistic person, it was easy to become friends."

Since their departures from the sketch comedy show, (Gasteyer in 2002 and Dratch in 2006,) the women have continued to collaborate on projects including their latest movie, A Clüsterfünke Christmas, which premieres Dec. 4 on Comedy Central.

"It's a celebration of the typical TV holiday romance that you might see," says Gasteyer. "We would call it a loving homage. Some would call it a spoof, a send-up, a parody. We're trying to capture every cliche you've ever seen in every TV holiday movie ever in a nutshell."

For Dratch and Gasteyer, teaming up together has always come easy.

"We have a beautiful work marriage," says Dratch. "We're business husbands. It all works well."

While the pair is similar in a lot of ways, when it comes to decorating for the holidays, they admit that they couldn't be more different.

"Let me just say, this one over here, [Gasteyer] creates a winter wonderland in her home," says Dratch. "I say there's a Debbie Downer that lives within me. There is a Martha Stewart that lives within Ana."

Adds Gasteyer: "I have the bottle brush trees, and I have a little village. But I don't love eggnog."