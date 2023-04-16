Ana de Armas Reveals She Learned English by Watching 'Friends' During 'SNL' Hosting Debut: Watch

"Who would've thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing?" the actress, who hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, said

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 16, 2023 01:38 PM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Ana de Armas, Karol G" Episode 1844 -- Pictured: Host Ana de Armas during the Monologue on Saturday, April 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images); 385848 01: Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends." Pictured: David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)
Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty; Warner Bros. Television)

Live from Studio 8H, it's Ana de Armas!

The Ghosted star, 34, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where she was joined by Karol G as the musical guest.

During her opening monologue, de Armas began by speaking in Spanish, before she explained that she was born in Cuba and learned English when she moved to the United States at age 26 "the way everyone who comes to this country does — watching Friends."

"Who would've thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?" she added, imitating Matthew Perry's character's sarcastic tone.

The star then spoke about her "magical year," highlighting how she was nominated for an Oscar, before revealing that she will become an American citizen in three weeks. "I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming," de Armas said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the show, de Armas took part in various sketches, including one where she played a singer tasked with creating an iconic producer tag, and another where she portrayed a fluent Spanish speaker in a Spanish class.

One other moment from the show saw the actress parody the upcoming Barbie film, instead centered on American Girl Dolls.

Karol G, 32, performed twice during her first-ever SNL appearance, playing selections from Mañana Será Bonito.

The Colombian singer first sang "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora," before later taking the stage once more to croon "Tus Gafitas" near the end of the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Share Their Favorite SNL Moment: 'We Were Laughing So Hard Our Wigs Came Off'

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels previously called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live returns on May 6 with Pete Davidson as host and Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest.

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers Episode 1843 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Molly Shannon as Sally OMalley, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas during the Sally OMalley sketch on Saturday, April 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers Learn Choreography from Molly Shannon — in Matching Outfits — on 'SNL' : Watch
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Quinta Brunson, Lil Yachty Episode 1842 -- Pictured: Host Quinta Brunson during the Monologue on Saturday, April 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Quinta Brunson Pushes for Teachers to Be Paid More, Jokes About 'Friends' in 'SNL' Debut
Jenna Ortega poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega Says She's Not 'Dark and Twisted' in Real-Life Like Her Horror Roles During 'SNL' Debut
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pedro Pascal, Coldplay Episode 1838 -- Pictured: Host Pedro Pascal during the Monologue on Saturday, February 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal Jokingly Compares Filming HBO's 'The Last of Us' to 'The White Lotus' in 'SNL' Monologue
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on 'SNL' : It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Host Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza Reprises Her 'Parks & Recreation' Character — Along with Amy Poehler — in 'SNL' Debut
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Is Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 6 as 'Bupkis' Debuts on Peacock: Report
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Woody Harrelson, Jack White Episode 1839 -- Pictured: Woody Harrelson during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)
Woody Harrelson Joins 'SNL' 's'' Five-Timers Club and Gets Commemorative Jacket from Scarlett Johansson
cecily strong
Cecily Strong Says It's 'Hard to Watch' 'Saturday Night Live' After Exit: 'Gotta Keep My Distance'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Remembers His Late Mom During Touching 'SNL' Debut: 'I've Been Thinking About Her a Lot'
Cecily Strong
Cecily Strong Exiting 'SNL' After 11 Seasons: 'One of the Best to Ever Do It'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Jack Harlow” Episode 1830 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day, Tom Hanks, and Bobby Moynihan during the “David S. Pumkpins” sketch on Saturday, October 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Tom Hanks Returns as His Iconic David S. Pumpkins Character During Jack Harlow's 'SNL' Hosting Debut