Ana de Armas Reveals She Learned English by Watching 'Friends' During 'SNL' Hosting Debut: Watch

Live from Studio 8H, it's Ana de Armas!

The Ghosted star, 34, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where she was joined by Karol G as the musical guest.

During her opening monologue, de Armas began by speaking in Spanish, before she explained that she was born in Cuba and learned English when she moved to the United States at age 26 "the way everyone who comes to this country does — watching Friends."

"Who would've thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?" she added, imitating Matthew Perry's character's sarcastic tone.

The star then spoke about her "magical year," highlighting how she was nominated for an Oscar, before revealing that she will become an American citizen in three weeks. "I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming," de Armas said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the show, de Armas took part in various sketches, including one where she played a singer tasked with creating an iconic producer tag, and another where she portrayed a fluent Spanish speaker in a Spanish class.

One other moment from the show saw the actress parody the upcoming Barbie film, instead centered on American Girl Dolls.

Karol G, 32, performed twice during her first-ever SNL appearance, playing selections from Mañana Será Bonito.

The Colombian singer first sang "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora," before later taking the stage once more to croon "Tus Gafitas" near the end of the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Share Their Favorite SNL Moment: 'We Were Laughing So Hard Our Wigs Came Off'

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels previously called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live returns on May 6 with Pete Davidson as host and Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest.