Schumer and Cera play love interests in season 1 of the show, which premiered on Hulu on March 18

Amy Schumer Tells Michael Cera That Life & Beth Was Renewed for Season 2 — But He Couldn't Hear Her

Someone needs to check their Wifi.

Amy Schumer shared the news with her Life & Beth costar Michael Cera that the hit Hulu series has been renewed for a second season — but the call didn't quite go as planned due to some technical difficulties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After checking that both Schumer and Cera could clearly hear each other, the comedian said, "I love our TV show, people are really digging it."

"Everybody's been saying great things about it," Cera replied.

"I know, it's so nice, it really resonated," Schumer continued, "and they believe in our chemistry too."

Then, Schumer delivered the happy news.

"We've both been waiting to hear if we were gonna get another season so the good news I have for you is that we're officially picked up for season 2," Schumer announced."

But when Cera had seemingly no reaction, Schumer realized he might not have heard her.

"Michael could you hear me?" she asks.

As the Arrested Development star walks around the house looking for a better connection, Schumer proceeds to tell him the news over and over again — but he misses it every time.

"Michael I'm just gonna go, okay? Just forget it, it was good to see you," she says, growing impatient.

Before dropping the call, Cera shows an ant infestation in his house, and how he's been able to catch them all in a bowl. "Good catching up though," Schumer says, before turning off the call in utter confusion.

"Communication with your co-star is key! #michaelcera #greatteam," Schumer wrote in the post's caption.

In season one of Life & Beth, Schumer stars as the titular character Beth, whose life appears to be relatively good on paper with her wine distributor job in Manhattan and long-term relationship. But an unexpected incident pushes her to reevaluate her life, including the hopes she has for her future.

"When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever," a description for the series reads. "Through flashbacks to her teen self [played by Violet Young], Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way."

Beth also realizes she has resorted to "following" around her current boyfriend in a "sad" way, leading her to eventually break up with him. "I'm never dating again," she says in a trailer for the show.

Returning to her native Long Island, her father Leonard (Michael Rapaport) advises that Beth "find the thing that gives you that charge." Enter John: a local farmer, played by Cera, whom Beth soon develops feelings for.

Life & Beth Credit: Marcus Price/Hulu

In addition to starring in Life & Beth, Schumer wrote, directed and executive-produced the show. She recently opened up about how the series includes aspects of her own life.

"It's based on themes from my life. But there is stuff that Beth does that really happened," she told Entertainment Weekly. "There's an episode where she flashes some boys. That happened to me. And episode 9 has a dark moment that's real."

Giving an overall summation of the series, the comedian said: "It's about so much."

"It's really what I am thinking about every day, which is releasing your own shame and fear," she continued. "Because of these early traumas, we arm ourselves, and it's about letting go and trusting and how to let yourself figure out how to be happy."