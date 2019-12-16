Amy Schumer Praises the Kardashians for Being 'Open' and 'Good Sports': 'I Love That Family'

Amy Schumer is officially a Kardashian stan.

On Sunday night, the comedian and actress shared a photo of the famous family dressed as one another during Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 finale. In the caption, Schumer said she watched the episode and praised the reality stars, admitting that she’s poked fun at them in the past.

“I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight,” said Schumer, 38. “I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are.”

“They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves,” she added. “Especially @kimkardashian 😍😍😍that’s how I really feel.”

Kim Kardashian West responded to Schumer’s post, writing, “You are so sweet and this post is so kind! ❤️✨💋 thank you!!!.” Kris Jenner thanked the I Feel Pretty star as well, commenting, “Thank you Amy!!! 😍😍Xoxo.”

During Sunday night’s KUWTK finale, Kris, 64, organized a family tip to Wyoming to resolve the tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim, 39. The episode prior, Kourtney, 40, had been called out by the girls for refusing to film certain aspects of her life.

Upon arrival in Wyoming, Kris arranged for the family to go on a cattle drive and a ropes course to improve communication amongst the family. However, both ended up backfiring. At one point during the ropes course, Kourtney started taunting and booing Khloé, 35, with a megaphone, prompting Khloé to declare her a “bully” and a “bitch.” Kourtney insisted she had been kidding, but the damage was already done.

“When Khloé calls me a bully, it’s just the exact opposite,” Kourtney said. “I feel like I’ve been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don’t do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I just think no matter what, my sisters, they’re always looking for a reason to give me s—.”

Although Kendall Jenner managed to convinced Kourtney not to fly home early, the mother of three said she had reached her limit in a confessional: “It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

Ultimately, the trip came to a peaceful —and hilarious — conclusion: a dinner where each person dressed up as another member of the famous family. Khloé went as Kris, Kris as Khloé, Kourtney as Kim, Kim as Kourtney and Kendall as Kylie.

“I really have such appreciation for all of my girls,” Kris said. “I think the thing I love the most is their sense of humor — the fact that we were all able to come together and make fun of each other in the most delightful way … I’m really optimistic for the future.”

Kourtney recently revealed that she would be taking a step back from the reality show to focus on her children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”