Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'

Live from Studio 8H, it's Amy Schumer!

The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest.

During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)

"It's been really positive for our family to have him diagnosed. I understand so much more about his behavior, and it's given him so many tools," she said, then joking, "Now, if somebody is in the middle of a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away."

Schumer also recalled a recent moment she shared with her husband, telling audience members, "A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting outside. It was a nice night. It looked like it was going to rain, and I was feeling kind of sentimental, and I was like, 'You know, even though these past couple of years with the pandemic and everything has been so stressful, still this time being with you, being with our son, they've been the best years of my life.' "

"And he just looked at me and said, 'I'm going to go put the windows up in the car,'" the mother of one said in response. "Yeah, that's my guy. It's one of the times we play the game — autism or just a man?' "

Elsewhere during the show, Schumer took part in various sketches, including one where she played a sexy Twitter bot trying to save her account under Elon Musk's ownership of the platform, and another where she portrayed a Jets football fan.

One other moment from the show saw the SNL cast and Schumer parody Netflix's The Watcher, where someone stalking their home details embarrassing revelations about Schumer's character to the rest of her family.

Schumer previously hosted the long-running weekend sketch comedy show on Oct. 10, 2015, and May 12, 2018. She last appeared during Kim Kardashian's hosting sting in October 2021. Lacy, 24, meanwhile, made his SNL debut over the weekend.

The star first performed "Bad Habit" during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing his track "Helmet" towards the end. Both songs come from Lacy's album, Gemini Rights.

Season 48 of SNL comes about as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons last month.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Nov. 12 with Dave Chappelle as host and Black Star as musical guest.