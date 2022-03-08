"The more you get to know your child, like, I want to be around the years he can remember," Amy Schumer said

Amy Schumer on the Possibility of Hosting Her Own Talk Show: 'What Are Those Hours Like?'

At this stage in her life, Amy Schumer isn't sure if the talk show route is what's best for her.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the 40-year-old comedian was asked if she had any interest in one day hosting her own talk show. Specifically, host Andy Cohen asked Schumer whether she'd want to "take over The Daily Show or anything."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Probably not The Daily Show. Just too depressing, you know. It's not getting better if you're noticing. But I would, yeah," she said.

Schumer also explained that she wants to make sure that whatever job she takes next, she's able to continue spending time with her son Gene, 2½.

"The more you get to know your child, like, I want to be around the years he can remember," she added of son with husband Chris Fischer. "So I hope that I have something where I can pick him up from school and drop him off. You know, I'm looking for that."

Because of that, Cohen, 53, said he's not sure if "a talk show's going to be the thing" that will work within the schedule she desires.

"I don't know. What are those hours like? What can I do 9 A.M. to 1 P.M? What's my job?" she said before jokingly adding, "Lunch lady."

While hosting a talk show is not currently on her radar, Schumer is gearing up to host the 94th annual Academy Awards this month with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Ahead of the big event, the Trainwreck actress told Cohen she's already begun working on her opening monologue.

amy schumer Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

"The second I knew I might host, I started working on my [monologue]," she said. "My favorite thing is to work on a set. You know, like I used to do those roasts and whatever. So writing jokes, and asking my friends who are comics to help with jokes."

Added Schumer, "It's just been so, so fun working on it. Working on it is kind of the best part, but yeah. I mean, I'm gonna be me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schumer has also been busy promoting her upcoming Hulu series, Life & Beth, premiering on March 18. Its arrival marks her return to the small screen, following the six-year hiatus she took after her namesake series, Inside Amy Schumer, concluded in 2016.

Teasing her new project, Schumer recently told Entertainment Weekly "it's based on themes" from her life.