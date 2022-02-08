Amy Schumer Is 'Ready for a New Start' with Michael Cera in First Life & Beth Trailer

Amy Schumer is heading back to her TV roots with Hulu's Life & Beth.

Schumer, 40, stars as the titular character Beth, whose life appears to be relatively good on paper with her wine distributor job in Manhattan and long-term relationship. But an unexpected incident pushes her to reevaluate her life, including the hopes she has for her future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever," a description for the series reads. "Through flashbacks to her teen self [played by Violet Young], Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way."

Hulu released the show's first trailer on Tuesday, which sees Schumer's Beth admit she's "ready for a new start."

"I'm done selling wine," continues Beth.

Beth also realizes she has resorted to "following" around her current boyfriend in a "sad" way, leading her to eventually break up with him. "I'm never dating again," she says.

Returning to her native Long Island, her father Leonard (Michael Rapaport) advises that Beth "find the thing that gives you that charge." Enter John: a local farmer, played by Michael Cera, that Beth soon develops feelings for.

Life & Beth Credit: Marcus Price/Hulu

"I really like him, but I've spent a lot of time on guys that I knew weren't right," Beth says. "I'm finally listening to my instincts and I'm going for what I want."

Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker are also in the cast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to starring in Life & Beth, Schumer wrote, directed and executive-produced the show. She recently opened up about how the upcoming series includes aspects of her own life.

"It's based on themes from my life. But there is stuff that Beth does that really happened," she told Entertainment Weekly. "There's an episode where she flashes some boys. That happened to me. And episode 9 has a dark moment that's real."

Life & Beth Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Giving an overall summation of the series, the comedian said: "It's about so much."

"It's really what I am thinking about every day, which is releasing your own shame and fear," she continued. "Because of these early traumas, we arm ourselves, and it's about letting go and trusting and how to let yourself figure out how to be happy."