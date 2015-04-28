Amy Schumer's Doll Will Not Be Making Christmas Lists This Year (VIDEO)

Amy Schumer: Great comedian, probably not great source material for a children’s toy.

That was the premise for this skit from Inside Amy Schumer: An Amy doll of your very own!

The Cabbage Patch-style doll “comes equipped to make all the mistakes that Amy makes in real life,” the video’s YouTube description promises. That means it arrives with birth control, liquor to spike her coffee, cranberry juice to help with a UTI and a purse containing “dusty candy corn.” Bonus: One of her three outfits is “one nice thing for court!”

Actually, we want this doll now. It’ll go really well with our Birdman action figure and its sense of “unprovoked melancholy.” We can all play “self-medicate” together!

Inside Amy Schumer airs Tuesdays (10:30 p.m. ET) on Comedy Central.

