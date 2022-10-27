Entertainment TV Amy Schumer Returning to 'Saturday Night Live' for Her Third Hosting Stint Schumer previously hosted the long-running weekend sketch comedy show on Oct. 10, 2015, and May 12, 2018 By Lanford Beard Lanford Beard Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 02:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Amy Schumer is headed back to Saturday Night Live's famed Studio 8H! SNL announced on its official Instagram account on Thursday that the comedian will host SNL for the third time on Nov. 5, with musical guest Steve Lacy. Schumer, 41, previously hosted the long-running weekend sketch comedy show on Oct. 10, 2015, and May 12, 2018. The Kardashians: Kim Jokes About Her Sex Tape While Practicing Her SNL Monologue with Amy Schumer She last appeared during Kim Kardashian's hosting sting in October 21, when the SKIMS founder enlisted a parade of stars — including Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and real Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron — for a sketch parodying The Bachelor. Kardashian, 41, also later revealed on The Kardashians that Schumer had helped her with her monologue. Amy Schumer Recycles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Bin for Son Gene's Trucks Most recently, Schumer returned to the small screen with the fifth season of her beloved comedy series Inside Amy Schumer. "Bringing back this show has really been so fun," Schumer, 41, told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month. "I just want to make people laugh and I'm proud of this new season," she said. "Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.