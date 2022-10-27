Amy Schumer Returning to 'Saturday Night Live' for Her Third Hosting Stint

Schumer previously hosted the long-running weekend sketch comedy show on Oct. 10, 2015, and May 12, 2018

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 02:19 PM
Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amy Schumer is headed back to Saturday Night Live's famed Studio 8H!

SNL announced on its official Instagram account on Thursday that the comedian will host SNL for the third time on Nov. 5, with musical guest Steve Lacy.

Schumer, 41, previously hosted the long-running weekend sketch comedy show on Oct. 10, 2015, and May 12, 2018.

She last appeared during Kim Kardashian's hosting sting in October 21, when the SKIMS founder enlisted a parade of stars — including Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and real Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron — for a sketch parodying The Bachelor.

Kardashian, 41, also later revealed on The Kardashians that Schumer had helped her with her monologue.

Most recently, Schumer returned to the small screen with the fifth season of her beloved comedy series Inside Amy Schumer.

"Bringing back this show has really been so fun," Schumer, 41, told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

"I just want to make people laugh and I'm proud of this new season," she said. "Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Megan Thee Stallion Episode 1829 -- Pictured: Host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion Avoids Discussing Burglary News While Serving as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL'
Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Jack Harlow to Perform Double Duty as 'Saturday Night Live' Host and Musical Guest
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Brendan Gleeson, Willow Episode 1828 -- Pictured: (l-r) Special guest Colin Farrell with host Brendan Gleeson during the Monologue on Saturday, October 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Colin Farrell Crashes Brendan Gleeson's 'SNL' Monologue amid His Hosting Debut: 'I Was Just Passing'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Host Miles Teller during the monologue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH
Amy Schumer attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones; LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Watts attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary
Amy Schumer Recycles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Bin for Son Gene's Trucks
Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Schumer Says She Was 'Too Depressed' to Continue 'Inside Amy Schumer' After 2016 Election
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart 'Saturday Night Live' : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'
the view
Joy Behar's Life in Photos
pete davidson
Pete Davidson Bids Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' After 8 Years: ''SNL' Is My Home'
Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Kenan Thompson Names the 'SNL' Alum He Wishes He'd Gotten to Work with: 'A Very Close Big Brother'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'SNL' (Re-)Breaks All-Time Emmy Nominations Record with 9 New Nods, Including for Exiting Star Kate McKinnon
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson Says It 'Might Not Be a Bad Idea' to End 'SNL' After Season 50: 'I Need to Start Planning'
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Steve Martin and Martin Short seen on the set of 'Only Murders in the Building' in Manhattan on February 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Steve Martin and Martin Short's Friendship Timeline
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
John Mulaney poses at the opening night of "Sea Wall/A Life" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on August 8, 2019 in New York City.
John Mulaney Will Join 'Saturday Night Live' 's Prestigious Five-Timers Club as He Returns to Host 'SNL'
Katy Perry SNL
Katy Perry Slays 'Saturday Night Live' with Magic Mushroom Versions of 'Never Really Over' and 'When I'm Gone'