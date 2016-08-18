Did Amy Schumer Hint that She's Done Making Inside Amy Schumer?

While speaking out against one of her former writers, comedian Amy Schumer has suggested that her hit Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer is over.

“We aren’t making the show anymore,” the 35-year-old Trainwreck star tweeted Wednesday night. “There are no writers for it.”

Following that, Schumer retweeted a fan who said they would miss her show – a sign to many that her Inside Amy Schumer bombshell wasn’t, in fact, an exaggeration.

I didn't fire Kurt. He isn't a writer for my show because we aren't making the show anymore. There are no writers for it. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016

Schumer later took to Twitter on Thursday morning to explain that the show is “not cancelled,” but season 5 isn’t in the “foreseeable future.”

#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016

Doing Standup and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016

In a preview clip released Thursday of her upcoming Aug. 19 sit-down interview with Charlie Rose on PBS, Schumer stated, again, that the show will not immediately return.

“Right now, there’s no plans for the TV show to come back anytime in the near future. Nobody’s on my staff. There are no writers,” she told Rose.

If Inside Amy Schumer is in fact over, it would come as a bit of a surprise. The series’ original premiere in April 2013 brought in a record 1.6 million viewers. Critically-acclaimed throughout its four seasons, it’s received a Peabody Award and been nominated for eight Emmy Awards – winning two.

In January, Comedy Central ordered a fifth season of the Emmy-nominated comedy – which has yet to shoot. Schumer is up for an Emmy for outstanding comedy actress at next month’s ceremony.

Reps for both Comedy Central and Amy Schumer have not yet confirmed it is ending, EW reports.

Viacom music and entertainment group president Doug Herzog hinted to Variety in May that they didn’t expect Schumer would go beyond a fifth season.

“I think Amy’s immediately viable movie career is something that she’s going to be pretty focused on going forward,” he said. “She’s got a lot on her plate right now.”

Schumer’s tweets Wednesday night were in response to critics who attacked the star over her employment of writer Kurt Mertzger – who had made some controversial comments about rape.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the 39-year-old writer and comedian criticized women who claim to have been raped but do not report it to the police.

“I am so saddened and disappointed in Kurt Metzger,” Schumer tweeted in response. “He is my friend and a great writer and I couldn’t be more against his recent actions.”

Schumer recently revealed she was a victim of sexual assault. She details her dark past in her new book of personal stories, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.