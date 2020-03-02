Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and More to Headline Netflix Comedy Festival 'Netflix Is a Joke Fest'

Get ready to laugh!

Netflix’s comedy brand, Netflix Is a Joke, is bringing some of the streaming service’s most-watched comedy specials to life with an upcoming comedy festival.

“Netflix Is a Joke Fest” is set to take place in Los Angeles from April 27 to May 3 and will feature live standup shows, special events and activations with the comedians. The festival features a star-studded lineup including Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and more.

The fest will also include STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with headliners Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes and more.

“Netflix Is a Joke Fest” will take place at more than 20 venues throughout L.A.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in a statement. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

While the weekend will certainly be full of fun and laughs, the closing night won’t be one to miss. “Netflix Is a Joke Fest” is introducing the first-ever comedian hall of fame with the inaugural edition of The Hall, to honor legendary members of the industry.

At the event, comedian heavyweights Chappelle, Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Sykes and more will pay homage to and induct George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.

The night, among with select other events, will be taped and streamed on Netflix later this summer.

Tickets for all events across the festival will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.